Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita?

Costco members already know shopping at the warehouse giant and getting appropriately sized large products is a win. Another win? Costco's affordable line of pre-mixed cocktails that don't require any added liquid ingredients. One such cocktail is the Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita, a hefty, boozy bottle that comes ready to pour. Only the salted rim and fresh lime slice are needed. Similar to the chain grocer's other alcohol varieties like Kirkland Signature Irish whiskey, Costco doesn't produce this beverage itself. So who does?

The Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita identifies its producer right on the back of the bottle. Fairmont, Ltd. of Mira Loma, California, is listed as the beverage producer and bottler. If you've purchased alcohol at your local warehouse before, that name might sound familiar. Fairmont, Ltd. is also the producer of Costco Kirkland Signature American Vodka.

Fairmont, Ltd. is a trade name used by the LeVecke Corporation for some private-label spirits. LeVecke is named as the permit holder on the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau's Certificate of Label Approval for Costco's American vodka. The Golden Margarita's Certificate of Label Approval lists Frank-Lin Distillers as the permit holder. Frank-Lin Distillers is the California-based beverage company Costco tapped to bottle a version of the Golden Margarita made with agave wine.