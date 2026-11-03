Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita?
Costco members already know shopping at the warehouse giant and getting appropriately sized large products is a win. Another win? Costco's affordable line of pre-mixed cocktails that don't require any added liquid ingredients. One such cocktail is the Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita, a hefty, boozy bottle that comes ready to pour. Only the salted rim and fresh lime slice are needed. Similar to the chain grocer's other alcohol varieties like Kirkland Signature Irish whiskey, Costco doesn't produce this beverage itself. So who does?
The Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita identifies its producer right on the back of the bottle. Fairmont, Ltd. of Mira Loma, California, is listed as the beverage producer and bottler. If you've purchased alcohol at your local warehouse before, that name might sound familiar. Fairmont, Ltd. is also the producer of Costco Kirkland Signature American Vodka.
Fairmont, Ltd. is a trade name used by the LeVecke Corporation for some private-label spirits. LeVecke is named as the permit holder on the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau's Certificate of Label Approval for Costco's American vodka. The Golden Margarita's Certificate of Label Approval lists Frank-Lin Distillers as the permit holder. Frank-Lin Distillers is the California-based beverage company Costco tapped to bottle a version of the Golden Margarita made with agave wine.
Costco's Kirkland Signature golden margarita is a member favorite
The Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita produced and bottled by Fairmont, Ltd. is a 12.7% ABV mixture of gold tequila, triple sec liqueur, 100% cane sugar, and 3% real lime juice. Costco's instructions suggest pouring over ice and enjoying. Just like Costco's low-cost beer and other affordable spirit options in the warehouse, Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita is a budget-friendly enhancement to your next taco night, priced just under $10 per 1.75-liter bottle. This cocktail mixture is a favorite among Costco members and has been for years.
A Reddit post from 2024 offers advice for "the greatest margarita for 30-somethings known to man": 3 ounces of filtered water, 6 ounces of the golden margarita mix, and 1 scoop of honeydew melon electrolyte mix (to help curb the dehydrating effects of the alcohol). Another commenter suggests adding frozen fruit and the mix to a blender for a tropical boozy smoothie. One member reveals that they tried the Golden Margarita with vanilla ice cream as a sample in the warehouse, and it blew their mind.