The McDonald's Coffee Hack That Gives You Starbucks Flavor For Less Than Half The Price

When you want a little coffee treat to start off the day on the right foot or enjoy as an afternoon pick-me-up, you might consider swinging by a Starbucks. But these days, it's hard to call a Starbucks drink a small treat when the prices aren't small. The common alternative is to just make your coffee at home, but that doesn't work if you're on the go — and doesn't provide the same dopamine rush. The good news is, you can actually swing by McDonald's to get a coffee that tastes like Starbucks' caramel macchiato for half the price.

To make the copycat coffee, as Facebook user @domesticsuperhero revealed, you need to start by ordering an iced sugar-free vanilla coffee (though you can certainly order the regular vanilla coffee if you prefer a sweeter drink). Then, customize the drink by adding one pump of caramel syrup, one caramel drizzle, and a topping of cold foam to get the Starbucks taste. If you need an extra boost, she recommended adding an extra shot of espresso.

You can snag this order for cheap through the McDonald's app. If you have an account, one of the rotating deals offered is a 99-cent hot or iced coffee in any size (small, medium, or large). With the deal, the Facebook user reported that her large coffee only cost $2.44, which is several dollars cheaper than an unmodified venti caramel macchiato, which generally costs between $6 to $7.