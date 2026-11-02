The Popular '70s Pizza Chain That's Now Confined To The Midwest In The US

During its peak in the mid-1980s, Godfather's Pizza had over 900 restaurants located all across the United States. What made Godfather's stand out in a fiercely competitive market was their thick-crust pizzas and dedication to using the highest quality pizza ingredients. But it may have been a victim of its own success, rising too high too quickly only to come crashing down just as fast.

Godfather's Pizza began offering franchise contracts almost immediately. Its first franchise location opened in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1974, just one year after the brand was founded. Over 600 franchise locations had already been opened by the early 1980s. Godfather's also changed structure in the form of a merger with Chart House Inc. that created Diversifoods in 1983. Mismanagement led to friction between the company and its franchise owners, some of whom withheld royalties while others sued.

The Pillsbury Company purchased Godfather's in 1985 only to sell it a few years later. The pizza chain's new president, Herman Cain, settled the lawsuits, closed underperforming locations, and aggressively re-focused the brand. However, the pizza market remained mercilessly competitive, and customers shifted to a preference for delivery and carry-out pizza over dining in. Cain may have eased Godfather's decline, but he could not bring back its former glory.