A good pizza can be subjective, but for many people, pizza with high-quality ingredients — especially cheese — is important. One pizza chain takes its sourcing of fresh ingredients very seriously: Godfather's Pizza. Since 1973, the Nebraska-based pizza company has crafted pizza with "Da Good Stuff" in mind. Godfather's prides itself on loads of cheese and toppings to deliver thick, indulgent pizza slices that stand out from its competitors.

That emphasis on quality ingredients helped Godfather's Pizza grow into one of the nation's largest pizza brands. By 1982, it was the second-largest pizza chain in the United States, slipping to third a few years later behind Pizza Hut and Domino's (via The New York Times). While Godfather's hasn't had the staying power of other major pizza brands, there are still around 2,000 locations nationwide, although most of them are in convenience stores and gas stations now.

Yet, despite its evolution over the decades, Godfather's Pizza remains committed to the ingredient many pizza lovers care about most: the cheese. The chain sources its pizza cheese directly from Leprino Foods Company (via Real Seal) — the self-proclaimed "largest mozzarella cheese producer in the world." Leprino's cheese carries the Real Dairy Products seal, ensuring it comes directly from U.S. dairy farms with 100% cow's milk. In fact, the Godfather himself met with the dairy farmers at Larson Family Farm, who provided the milk for the pizza chain's cheese in a partnership with Midwest Dairy in 2024.