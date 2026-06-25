This Pizza Chain Uses High-Quality Cheese From Local Farmers
A good pizza can be subjective, but for many people, pizza with high-quality ingredients — especially cheese — is important. One pizza chain takes its sourcing of fresh ingredients very seriously: Godfather's Pizza. Since 1973, the Nebraska-based pizza company has crafted pizza with "Da Good Stuff" in mind. Godfather's prides itself on loads of cheese and toppings to deliver thick, indulgent pizza slices that stand out from its competitors.
That emphasis on quality ingredients helped Godfather's Pizza grow into one of the nation's largest pizza brands. By 1982, it was the second-largest pizza chain in the United States, slipping to third a few years later behind Pizza Hut and Domino's (via The New York Times). While Godfather's hasn't had the staying power of other major pizza brands, there are still around 2,000 locations nationwide, although most of them are in convenience stores and gas stations now.
Yet, despite its evolution over the decades, Godfather's Pizza remains committed to the ingredient many pizza lovers care about most: the cheese. The chain sources its pizza cheese directly from Leprino Foods Company (via Real Seal) — the self-proclaimed "largest mozzarella cheese producer in the world." Leprino's cheese carries the Real Dairy Products seal, ensuring it comes directly from U.S. dairy farms with 100% cow's milk. In fact, the Godfather himself met with the dairy farmers at Larson Family Farm, who provided the milk for the pizza chain's cheese in a partnership with Midwest Dairy in 2024.
A cheese-heavy approach to pizza making
Godfather's focus on farm-fresh cheese is not surprising when you consider its pizza construction. In a video from FOX New Mexico, the owner and general manager of a Godfather's Pizza demonstrated making a Classic Combo pizza. Two ladles of each topping were placed directly on the sauce, followed by a mountain of cheese. With a generous amount of toppings, it might make sense to put the cheese on top to prevent the toppings from falling in your lap.
With such cheesy pizzas, it's no wonder the cheese is a highlight for many Godfather's Pizza fans. One Yelp reviewer said of Godfather's, "If you love oooey gooey cheesy thick pizza, this is the place." Another customer highlighted the attractive, light browning the cheese takes on after baking. High-quality cheese is also available as cheese sticks, in calzones, and on top of its ... well, cheesy garlic bread. One Reddit user mentioned the latter item was their top gas station snack pick while intoxicated — more proof that America's favorite drunk snack is very predictable.
While Godfather's Pizza is no longer a top national chain, the company understands cheese isn't just a topping — it's a key part of the pizza-eating experience or a pizza chain's cheesy bread. By sourcing its mozzarella from local dairy farm-made milk, Godfather's shows great pizza starts with real ingredients. For pizza lovers who believe a pizza is only as good as its cheese, that's exactly the kind of pizza-making approach worth appreciating.