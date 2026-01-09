We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pizza is a gastronomic gem. It can be a full meal in a slice, a filling snack that goes very well with craft beer, or even an indulgent, sweet dessert. The simple dish consists primarily of three ingredients: dough, sauce, and toppings. The latter includes cheese, a vital component, adding a rich and salty layer that binds the flavors of all the ingredients.

But as easy as it is to assemble a delicious pizza, not all pizza chains make them exceptional. Some chains are a standout among the rest because of premium ingredients and high-quality toppings they don't skimp on. Just as people know a mediocre pizza on the first bite, they can quickly tell a pizza is top-notch and worth ordering again.

You don't have to go store-hopping across the country to find the best-quality pizzas, because we're giving you a list of the pizza chains that use the highest-quality ingredients. We looked at how they make their doughs, sauces, and whether they have policies that ensure everything they put on their pies is fresh before they're fired up in the oven. Let's take a closer look at each one.