Not Fried: Here's How McMuffin Eggs Are Actually Prepared

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is one of the most popular fast food breakfast sandwiches of all time. Its components are simple: a toasted and buttered English muffin, Canadian bacon, American cheese, and an egg. But as no-frills as this handheld is, the egg's preparation is quite specific to the chain.

Instead of heat-and-eat patties, McDonald's uses fresh, Grade A eggs on its McMuffins. They're cracked directly into rings to create a round shape and cooked on the grill. McDonald's notes that it uses "liquid real butter," but they're not exactly fried. Once employees place the eggs and delicately pierce the yolks for even spreading, they add water to the grill and cover the eggs to steam-poach them. In two and a half minutes, they remove the rings, and the rounds are kept warm for future use.

So, the cooking process is simple. What you might not know about McDonald's famous Egg McMuffin, however, is that it was invented as a portable riff on eggs Benedict, just with American cheese in place of rich hollandaise sauce. Herb Peterson, creator of the McMuffin and a California-based owner and operator, developed special Teflon rings, ensuring a uniform, circular shape every time. The original McMuffin looked a bit different than it does today, though, as it was initially served open-faced with honey or jam.