8 Best New Walmart Great Value Food Items Of 2026

Walmart's Great Value brand is prolific. According to Progressive Grocer, a grocery industry news source, nine out of 10 households purchase the budget-friendly store brand. It covers basic household goods but has also been putting out dupes of popular foods to compete with trends and cater to consumer preferences. Like Costco, they've also brought in some big brand names to make many Great Value products. Additionally, just this year, the big-box retailer launched a design refresh for Great Value, modernizing and unifying its packaging to appeal to current tastes.

In addition to Great Value's design relaunch, Walmart has also been rolling out some exciting new products under the store brand's name. There are new flavors of popcorn and tortilla chips, fancy coffees, well-loved canned good staples, condiments, and year-round frozen food favorites. Some items have been more well received than others, but all the ones featured here are well-rated by customers, either on Walmart's website or elsewhere on social media and user forums.

As shoppers look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets without sacrificing variety, these new additions offer a chance to experiment with trending flavors and evolving tastes without spending a fortune. If you're curious about which of the new Great Value food offerings to try, these are some of the best options available.