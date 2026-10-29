8 Best New Walmart Great Value Food Items Of 2026
Walmart's Great Value brand is prolific. According to Progressive Grocer, a grocery industry news source, nine out of 10 households purchase the budget-friendly store brand. It covers basic household goods but has also been putting out dupes of popular foods to compete with trends and cater to consumer preferences. Like Costco, they've also brought in some big brand names to make many Great Value products. Additionally, just this year, the big-box retailer launched a design refresh for Great Value, modernizing and unifying its packaging to appeal to current tastes.
In addition to Great Value's design relaunch, Walmart has also been rolling out some exciting new products under the store brand's name. There are new flavors of popcorn and tortilla chips, fancy coffees, well-loved canned good staples, condiments, and year-round frozen food favorites. Some items have been more well received than others, but all the ones featured here are well-rated by customers, either on Walmart's website or elsewhere on social media and user forums.
As shoppers look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets without sacrificing variety, these new additions offer a chance to experiment with trending flavors and evolving tastes without spending a fortune. If you're curious about which of the new Great Value food offerings to try, these are some of the best options available.
Brown Butter Cookie Ground Coffee
In the spirit of Whole Foods' viral brown butter cookie latte, Walmart released a seasonal Great Value-brand Brown Butter Cookie Ground Coffee so you can make your own at home. For just $6.28, you can grab a multi-serving bag of the medium Arabica roast rather than the one-time, drink-as-you-go purchase you'd get at Whole Foods. The coffee has rave reviews on Walmart's website, earning an impressive 4.7 rating since its release in September.
Country Sausage Gravy
Great Value Country Sausage Gravy makes it easy to whip up a Southern-style breakfast without making gravy from scratch. Great Value has had some kind of sausage gravy since at least 2023, but according to nutrition info available via the Environmental Working Group, this version seems to have been reformulated. Just heat up the savory sausage gravy and spoon it over freshly baked biscuits or potatoes for a comforting at-home meal. At just $1 for a 15-ounce can, it's an easy pantry staple to keep on hand. Reviewers even claim it tastes almost as good as their mom or grandma's homemade gravy.
100% Pure Beef Square Burgers
Now, you don't need to use a sheet pan to get the perfect square Wendy's copycat burgers. Walmart has you covered. Grab a 3-pound bag of Great Value 100% Pure Beef Square Burgers for just $14.38. That's a little over one dollar for a quarter-pound burger, which is even cheaper than most fast food these days. With over 4,000 ratings resulting in an overall 4.5 out of 5 since its release back in April, these burgers are a definite win for Walmart.
Tex Mex Rolls
Shoppers on both Reddit and Facebook have compared Walmart's Great Value Tex Mex Rolls to Chili's Southwestern egg rolls. The appetizer is a favorite menu item on Reddit, so this dupe is a major score for Chili's lovers who shop at Walmart. For $4.86, you'll get a box of five rolls, which is significantly less money than ordering the restaurant version. The hardest decision you'll make when buying this frozen version is deciding which dipping sauce to pair it with.
Chile Adobo Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips
With the immense popularity of Takis, it was only a matter of time before Walmart created a Great Value dupe version. In 2026, the superstore came out with Chile Adobo Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips, which have a smokier flavor profile than Takis. A 10-ounce bag will cost you $6.50, which seems like a lot, but is actually a lot cheaper than the name brand version, though there are many more flavors of Takis available.
Hearty Loaded Potato Soup with Bacon Bits
The Great Value Hearty Loaded Potato Soup with Bacon Bits was named one of the best canned potato soups by Eat This, Not That! back in September, with the food site citing shopper reviews. The soup has a 4.6-star rating on Walmart's website, with one reviewer raving, "Taste is better than brand named! Delicious! Price is outstanding!!!" For just $1.86 per can, you can have a tasty, filling, and convenient meal.
Iced Caramel Latte Coffee and Milk Beverage
The Great Value Iced Caramel Latte Coffee and Milk Beverage is an obvious dupe of the bottled version of Starbucks' popular caramel Frappuccino. One Facebook reviewer remarked, "It's not far off from the Starbucks bottles – GREAT contender at a cheaper price range!" You could even try the TikTok hack of using a bottled Frap to create a true frozen version. You can grab a bottle for just $2.08, over a dollar cheaper than the name brand.
Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Lovers of Taco Bell's chipotle sauce need to scoop up a few bottles of Great Value's Creamy Chipotle Sauce. One Redditor claims, "This tastes more like Taco Bell than Taco Bell's actual chipotle sauce sold at Walmart." On Facebook, however, one commenter said the Great Value version has more of a kick than Taco Bell's. For $2.24 a bottle, it's worth comparing the two if you dig the Taco Bell version. Use it on tacos, pizza, breakfast burritos, or whatever your foodie heart desires.