If You Love Merlot, You Need To Try This Underrated Red Wine

With its smooth, satiny mouthfeel and notes of dark cherry and sweet, rich plum, merlot is the sort of easy-drinking red that nabs a spot on many people's Mount Rushmore of wines. The grape is the second most planted varietal in the world, and thanks to its soft tannins, it's considered a gateway red that's much more approachable than a bold, bolshy cabernet sauvignon. But if you're looking for where to take your love of Merlot next, carménère, with similarly gentle tannins but a spicy, savory edge, is a good follow-up grape.

Though you may not have heard of it, carménère was one of the exclusive clutch of original grapes grown in Bordeaux alongside heavy hitters like malbec, cabernet sauvignon and merlot. It's actually considered merlot's long-lost twin; so great are the similarities between carménère and its medium-bodied doppelganger that the two have been mistaken for each other.

While its popularity floundered in France after a plague in the 1860s threatened its survival, in Chile, carménère was well-loved but was misidentified for a long time as merlot. It wasn't until 1994 that a visiting researcher untangled the confusion and correctly verified this popular Chilean varietal as carménère. These days the dry red is finally getting its flowers with a holiday, Carménère Day, given over to celebrating it.