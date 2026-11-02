Toasted, Griddled, Or Broiled: Which Method Makes The Best Hot Sandwich?

I started by griddling because I'm most familiar with cooking a Reuben this way. To mimic what a deli might use, I employed my cast-iron griddle, which came with my oven's gas stovetop. One of the best features of a griddle is that it has a nonstick cooking surface. It also provides a large surface area, so you can prepare several sandwiches at once, and it doesn't have sidewalls. This means you can see the bottom edge of the sandwich as it cooks, moisture doesn't get trapped inside, and flipping is even easier than with a skillet.

Since cast iron takes a while to heat up, I turned the heat to medium and began assembling the sandwich on the griddle while it heated up. In fact, I took for granted that it would take a while to cook this way and busied myself with assembling the other two sandwiches. This led me to overcook the bottom on the griddle. I flipped the sandwich over and found the bottom had gotten a bit scorched. I also saw that the cheese was starting to sweat but had not melted, so I needed to trap some heat inside. I tented the sandwich with a sheet of aluminum foil, and that seemed to speed up the cooking process for the middle of the sandwich.

After a few more minutes, I took it off the griddle, cut it in half, and tasted it. Immediately, I noted a buttery flavor. I liked the texture of the bread, which was nice and crispy, while the cheese was melty and the meat was steamy and moist. In all, it turned out pretty much as expected.