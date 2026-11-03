This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Adds A Festive Touch For The Holiday Season

Being made of microfiber — a blend of polyester and polyamide — these harvest towels (like these top-notch kitchen towels) are especially good for everyday dish drying because of their absorbency. Another plus point is their quick-drying characteristics, which means you won't need to constantly swap them out over the busy holiday period like other towels that become water-logged. Finally, keep one on hand when it comes time to lay the tablescape that made you scour farms for blemish-free mini-pumpkins — a swipe of these towels (make sure they're dry) will get pesky smears and last-minute streaks off your wine glasses.

To keep your fallen leaf print looking smart, there are a few things you'll want to avoid with these towels. Microfiber and heat don't play well together. High heat can cause the fibers in this towel to melt, which aside from ruining the crisp, clean look, will also impact its absorbency. As such, stick to air-drying these towels rather than throwing them in the dryer. For a similar reason, don't be tempted during the chaos of pie-prepping, to use these towels as makeshift oven gloves. The material will degrade thanks to the heat impact, and they aren't thick enough to offer you proper protection.