This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Adds A Festive Touch For The Holiday Season
Dollar Tree has taken on the role of your most holiday-obsessed friend this year. The store has released a slew of finds that are perfect for fall and seems determined to get shoppers in the spirit, one seasonal-inspired homeware at a time. Its Home Collection Fall Leaves Microfiber Kitchen Towel is full-on festive, with a collection of yam-colored falling leaves, sprigs of crinkly foliage, and the word "Grateful" tastefully printed on one side of the towel.
Aside from taking everyone's least favorite part of holiday hosting — a mound of post-celebration dishes waiting to be washed and dried — and sprinkling a little fun into the proceedings, these $1.50 towels are also a generous, practical size, measuring 15-by-25 inches. There are only a couple of reviews for the harvest-themed kitchen staple so far, though one is more about quality control than the towel. One shopper loved the quality and noticeable softness of these towels, while the other reviewer complained they received a buffalo plaid towel in a warehouse mix-up.
Dos and don'ts of Dollar Tree harvest towels
Being made of microfiber — a blend of polyester and polyamide — these harvest towels (like these top-notch kitchen towels) are especially good for everyday dish drying because of their absorbency. Another plus point is their quick-drying characteristics, which means you won't need to constantly swap them out over the busy holiday period like other towels that become water-logged. Finally, keep one on hand when it comes time to lay the tablescape that made you scour farms for blemish-free mini-pumpkins — a swipe of these towels (make sure they're dry) will get pesky smears and last-minute streaks off your wine glasses.
To keep your fallen leaf print looking smart, there are a few things you'll want to avoid with these towels. Microfiber and heat don't play well together. High heat can cause the fibers in this towel to melt, which aside from ruining the crisp, clean look, will also impact its absorbency. As such, stick to air-drying these towels rather than throwing them in the dryer. For a similar reason, don't be tempted during the chaos of pie-prepping, to use these towels as makeshift oven gloves. The material will degrade thanks to the heat impact, and they aren't thick enough to offer you proper protection.