How Much McDonald's McRib Cost In 2010 Vs 2026
Perhaps McDonald's most famous limited time offer, the McRib keeps disappearing from the menu, and fans eagerly await the sandwich's return each year. The season is upon us yet again, as McRibs have been popping up on menus around the nation. Is it still an economical way to fulfill our pork cravings? To answer that question, we compared 2010 McRib prices to 2026. In 2010, Daily Herald reported the sandwich cost $2.69 on its own and $5.59 for the meal (i.e., sandwich, plus beverage and fries). In 2026, a local McDonald's is offering the McRib for $5.99, while the meal costs $9.89. Diners on Reddit have seen even higher prices, with one person exclaiming, "$7 for a McRib?!?"
McDonald's should be used to getting called out for high prices at this point. The chain sparked outrage with the reintroduction of its Extra Value Meal in 2025, which was light on extras and wasn't really a value, according to some customers. As an exasperated Redditor put it, "The Big Mac Meal alone is more expensive now than it was two weeks ago through the app." McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski even acknowledged high prices impact the chain's perceived value and reconnecting budget-restricted consumers to its menu is crucial (as reported by CNN). To this end, it's worth noting some Redditors were privy to lower McRib prices where they lived ("$4.89 for me," said one commenter).
Why does the McRib seem so much more expensive?
Rent increases, rising labor costs, and supply expenses all contribute to menu pricing at dining establishments. However, McDonald's current McRib prices can't be fully explained away by expected factors. Consider inflation: Consumer prices rose by about 55% from 2010 to 2026, while the cost of the McRib increased by approximately 123% over that same period. We don't have direct insight into McDonald's pricing strategies, but according to Reuters, a recent lawsuit shed light on one practice used by the chain. The suit claims McDonald's fixes prices among its franchisees using AI, which potentially violates antitrust laws (franchisees can sometimes be considered competitors).
The AI technology evaluates prices at McDonald's locations and combines it with competitor pricing data to create an "optimal" price for each restaurant, according to Reuters. McDonald's corporate claims AI-generated prices are meant to be a guide, but some franchisees allege they're pressured to implement the prices. Regardless of legality, the public is vocal about their disdain of dynamic pricing (instant variations in pricing) in all its forms; so much so, the McRib faithful may want to look elsewhere for their fix. "Go get yourself some On-Cor boneless ribs," advised a Redditor. "They're like five bucks a box. Get some hoagie buns. Pickles or whatever else you feel like. Larger, better McRibs for days."