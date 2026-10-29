How Much McDonald's McRib Cost In 2010 Vs 2026

Perhaps McDonald's most famous limited time offer, the McRib keeps disappearing from the menu, and fans eagerly await the sandwich's return each year. The season is upon us yet again, as McRibs have been popping up on menus around the nation. Is it still an economical way to fulfill our pork cravings? To answer that question, we compared 2010 McRib prices to 2026. In 2010, Daily Herald reported the sandwich cost $2.69 on its own and $5.59 for the meal (i.e., sandwich, plus beverage and fries). In 2026, a local McDonald's is offering the McRib for $5.99, while the meal costs $9.89. Diners on Reddit have seen even higher prices, with one person exclaiming, "$7 for a McRib?!?"

McDonald's should be used to getting called out for high prices at this point. The chain sparked outrage with the reintroduction of its Extra Value Meal in 2025, which was light on extras and wasn't really a value, according to some customers. As an exasperated Redditor put it, "The Big Mac Meal alone is more expensive now than it was two weeks ago through the app." McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski even acknowledged high prices impact the chain's perceived value and reconnecting budget-restricted consumers to its menu is crucial (as reported by CNN). To this end, it's worth noting some Redditors were privy to lower McRib prices where they lived ("$4.89 for me," said one commenter).