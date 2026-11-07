What Does The Boost Button Do On An Induction Cooktop?

With benefits like more precise temperature control and greater energy efficiency than conventional stoves, it's easy to see why induction ranges are so popular these days. These appliances have a bit of a learning curve, though, which can lead to induction cooking mistakes like using incompatible cookware and treating the glass stovetop too rough. You should also know the purpose and function of each control, especially when it comes to something as helpful as "power boost." While it varies in function and name depending on the brand, power boost essentially increases the power in one cooking zone (or element) when in need of high, intense heat.

This feature, draws power from adjacent zones and focuses on a single area of the cooktop, which is helpful when boiling water or searing meat at high temperatures. Induction controls usually limit how long the boost can last. For example, the KitchenAid Sensor Induction Cooktop's power boost increases the temp beyond the maximum heat level for five minutes.

Power boost can also affect the other cooktop zones, which is something to remember when using multiple elements. If you boost one zone, the adjacent ones will lose some or all of their power until the boost ends. Intricacies like this, along with other owner-cited challenges of induction cooking, are worth considering before going the induction route.