The Costco Item Shoppers Don't Like
Costco is well-known for having great deals and finds that customers love so much, they go viral. Not everything at the membership warehouse is a hit with shoppers, though. Some Costco products don't quite meet member expectations, and one of those is chicken. Raw chicken breasts, in particular, are getting a bit of a bad reputation on platforms like Reddit where shoppers are venting frustrations about texture problems, quality concerns, and flat-out bad flavors. One Reddit user started a thread with a complaint the chicken breasts they bought from Costco smelled rancid. Another Redditor noted they refuse to buy the multipacks of chicken breasts because the meat is slimy and stringy, a situation some have dubbed spaghetti chicken. Other Reddit users noted the raw chicken can be woody, which means it's extra tough and fibrous.
Some online complaints about Costco's raw chicken breasts have nothing to do with the meat itself. Instead, multiple customers point to the packaging as a big problem. Shoppers notice the plastic that is supposed to contain the chicken isn't always sealed properly, leading to potential spoilage and leaking. "Literally every single time I buy chicken from there, one of them is leaking and gets all over me, my car, or my other groceries," wrote one Reddit user. "It made me mad enough one time to stop buying."
Costco's chicken products have less than stellar reviews
The raw chicken breasts at Costco are just one of the chicken products that customers don't always like. Kirkland Signature frozen chicken wings have gotten some bad reviews on Reddit as well for being rubbery and gristly. There are shady things alleged about Costco's rotisserie chicken supplier and Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad is one of the chicken products to ignore at Costco, according to customers. One Reddit user said the AmyLu products at Costco are on thin ice with them because they've discovered too many bones and gristle in the chicken.
Costco's raw chicken and prepared chicken products aren't always terrible. It's more of a hit-or-miss situation. One Reddit user noted the organic raw chicken breasts don't seem to have as many problems with being woody or stringy. Another said they haven't had any problems with the boneless skinless thighs in pouches. A different customer explained they've avoided problems with raw chicken at Costco, too, perhaps because they only buy air-chilled varieties. Prepared chicken items at Costco can have their up-sides as well. The lightly breaded chicken chunks in the freezer section are the Costco Kirkland Signature item perfect for your air fryer, for instance — and they're a quick solution for an easy meal.