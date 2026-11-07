The Costco Item Shoppers Don't Like

Costco is well-known for having great deals and finds that customers love so much, they go viral. Not everything at the membership warehouse is a hit with shoppers, though. Some Costco products don't quite meet member expectations, and one of those is chicken. Raw chicken breasts, in particular, are getting a bit of a bad reputation on platforms like Reddit where shoppers are venting frustrations about texture problems, quality concerns, and flat-out bad flavors. One Reddit user started a thread with a complaint the chicken breasts they bought from Costco smelled rancid. Another Redditor noted they refuse to buy the multipacks of chicken breasts because the meat is slimy and stringy, a situation some have dubbed spaghetti chicken. Other Reddit users noted the raw chicken can be woody, which means it's extra tough and fibrous.

Some online complaints about Costco's raw chicken breasts have nothing to do with the meat itself. Instead, multiple customers point to the packaging as a big problem. Shoppers notice the plastic that is supposed to contain the chicken isn't always sealed properly, leading to potential spoilage and leaking. "Literally every single time I buy chicken from there, one of them is leaking and gets all over me, my car, or my other groceries," wrote one Reddit user. "It made me mad enough one time to stop buying."