8 Chicken Products To Buy At Costco & 5 To Ignore, According To Customers

Costco's food selection is many things to many people — some shoppers may stick solely to frozen snacks, for example, while others might mostly shop for raw meat. Under the umbrella of chicken alone are prepared meals, frozen entrees, and bulk packages of white meat, among numerous other kinds of products. A given shopper's favorite chicken product, then, could be completely foreign to a Costco customer who typically shops in different parts of the store.

Of course, one inevitable byproduct of Costco's expansive inventory is the fact that not every item is a winner. The following is a breakdown of the very best and worst that Costco's wide selection of chicken has to offer. Products were chosen based on two primary factors: ample discussion online, and a prevailingly positive or negative opinion. Items that were only ever seldom discussed years ago, or items garnering divisive opinions were ineligible. So, after aggregating opinions online from Costco shoppers, these are eight of Costco's very best chicken products to buy and five that are better off ignored. More information on the selection of these products can be found in the methodology slide at the end.