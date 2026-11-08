Julia Child's Pumpkin Pie Gets Its Airy Texture From One Extra Step

Culinary icon Julia Child is warmly remembered for her many contributions to the cooking world, including her wildly successful public television cooking show and the timeless "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" books. French cooking was her specialty, and Child made it approachable for American home cooks. But she also had many excellent recipes and tips on dishes that aren't necessarily from France. One that stands out is her version of an American staple, pumpkin pie. She achieved its glorious, mousse-like texture by folding in whipped egg whites right before baking.

Child included the Fluffy Pumpkin Pie recipe in her 1989 book, "The Way to Cook," in which she described the dessert: "It's a pumpkin souffle in a pie crust." She instructs readers to separate four eggs and blend the yolks into a mixture with canned pumpkin and several other ingredients. Separately, beat the egg whites just to the point that when you lift the whisk or beaters, stiff peaks form and hold without the tips bending. The beater incorporates air into the protein, causing it to denature, or lose its shape. Then gently fold the beaten egg whites into the pumpkin mixture to take on a light, foamy structure that should ultimately result in a fluffy pumpkin pie.