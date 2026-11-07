Protect Your Blackstone From Rust With This Simple, Cheap Addition

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If you've invested in a Blackstone griddle, you know the many advantages it can provide over traditional cookware, like its large surface area for cooking multiple items at once. You might also be familiar with the struggle of keeping it clean and free from rust. Like cast iron skillets, rust can form on Blackstone griddles when moisture lingers. A common mistake beginners make with their griddle is not properly seasoning it with a thin layer of oil, leaving its surface vulnerable to damage. Even if you clean it after every use and coat it with oil, this isn't always enough to keep pesky rust from forming. Among all the accessories Blackstone owners can buy, a silicone griddle mat just might be one of the most affordable and smartest investments to preserve the longevity of the outdoor cooking appliance.

The mats come in different sizes and are food-grade, so you don't have to worry about harmful chemicals lingering where you cook. Although instructions may vary slightly by brand and design, most mats lay directly on the griddle, acting as a barrier to prevent rust and dust from accumulating. They can also keep bugs away and ward off UV rays. To use, clean your griddle as normal and allow it to cool and dry before placing the mat on top. You can use the mat in combination with cooking oil or spray for a double layer of protection. Most mats range in price from about $20 to $100, depending on the size, style, quality, and brand.