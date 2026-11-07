Protect Your Blackstone From Rust With This Simple, Cheap Addition
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If you've invested in a Blackstone griddle, you know the many advantages it can provide over traditional cookware, like its large surface area for cooking multiple items at once. You might also be familiar with the struggle of keeping it clean and free from rust. Like cast iron skillets, rust can form on Blackstone griddles when moisture lingers. A common mistake beginners make with their griddle is not properly seasoning it with a thin layer of oil, leaving its surface vulnerable to damage. Even if you clean it after every use and coat it with oil, this isn't always enough to keep pesky rust from forming. Among all the accessories Blackstone owners can buy, a silicone griddle mat just might be one of the most affordable and smartest investments to preserve the longevity of the outdoor cooking appliance.
The mats come in different sizes and are food-grade, so you don't have to worry about harmful chemicals lingering where you cook. Although instructions may vary slightly by brand and design, most mats lay directly on the griddle, acting as a barrier to prevent rust and dust from accumulating. They can also keep bugs away and ward off UV rays. To use, clean your griddle as normal and allow it to cool and dry before placing the mat on top. You can use the mat in combination with cooking oil or spray for a double layer of protection. Most mats range in price from about $20 to $100, depending on the size, style, quality, and brand.
Well-rated silicone mats to buy
A variety of silicone griddle mats are available online. This 36-inch orange silicone griddle mat from the brand Bangie retails for $27.99 on Amazon. The full-wrap cover design ensures the edges of the cooking surface are fully covered so bugs or debris can't creep in. The brand offers the mat in four other sizes as well. If you prefer in-person shopping, Chefspot's heavy-duty 28-inch silicone mat costs $20.69 at Home Depot. Its durable design prevents it from sliding off the griddle, and it's still dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to clean.
The mats' sleek, malleable design makes them convenient to store off to the side or roll up when not in use. You'll thank yourself for taking this inexpensive precaution every time you go to cook on your flat top and see that it's still in tip-top shape. Just don't forget to remove your mat before firing up the griddle!