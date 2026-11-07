The Aldi Frozen Food Item Shoppers Are Having Trouble Finding

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Finding a reliable item that excites your taste buds and isn't too pricey is one of the simple joys of grocery shopping. That's why it's so heartbreaking when one of your staple items becomes difficult to track down. Fans of Aldi's frozen food items know this devastation all too well after struggling to find Kirkwood spicy chicken patties in stock at the beginning of 2026. Shoppers feared the patties had joined a growing list of discontinued Aldi items that left shelves in 2026, but this turned out not to be the case.

Dedicated fans of the patties took to the internet to lament their disappearance and question whether Aldi had discontinued them. In a frenzy of replies, one Reddit user responded, "SAME. I've been looking everywhere and can't find them after going to three different Aldis. They were my favorite for chicken sandwiches." Many customers say the spice level is a lot hotter than they expected, but that also seems to be part of the appeal. The patties are praised for their flavor, texture, and how easy they are to heat up in the air fryer for a quick meal. Aldi never addressed the reason behind the disappearance, but Kirkwood spicy chicken patties are still sold at the chain.