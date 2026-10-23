8 Aldi Products That Have Been Discontinued In 2026 (So Far)
As most frequent shoppers know, getting groceries at Aldi is a unique experience that's not for everyone. Items frequently sell out or are even discontinued, which is one of the most annoying things Aldi customers can't stand. But that's because Aldi keeps very little backstock of its items, according to employees (via The Mirror). The stores also frequently get new items in, whether seasonal or otherwise. And with smaller-than-average layouts, Aldi stores have to constantly rotate items to make room for new finds.
Even knowing that Aldi products can get discontinued, it's hard not to feel frustrated, especially if that item has become a staple in your household. While there are some ways to find out if a beloved Aldi item is going out of stock for good — like asking an employee or looking for a D on the price label to tell when an item will be discontinued — sometimes the elimination is abrupt (and heart-breaking).
Unfortunately, the trend of Aldi discontinuing items is likely to continue as consumer preferences change and Aldi reformulates some of its store brand products — it announced it's eliminating 44 more ingredients from its private labels by the end of 2027. So if you're wondering where a beloved Aldi product has gone this year, or whether it's gone permanently, check out our list of Aldi products that have been discontinued thus far in 2026.
Earth Grown Veggie Burger
Another one bites the dust for plant-based eaters. Apparently, Earth Grown Veggie Burgers were discontinued right before summer hit, according to a Facebook user. Aldi has been steadily discontinuing Earth Grown's line of vegan foods, especially its frozen items. There's been a general down trend of plant-based meat sales across its stores, which is a loss for vegans and vegetarians who primarily shopped for their meals at Aldi.
Earthly Grains Brown Basmati Rice
Earthly Grains Brown Basmati Rice is another product shoppers may have noticed missing from their usual Aldi runs. Shoppers on Reddit reported it was discontinued, likely sometime during late summer. It's a shame since brown rice is less processed and more nutritious than white rice, making it a healthy staple food option. While Aldi only carries regular white basmati rice now, you can get a same size bag of brown basmati rice from Whole Foods. Just know you'll be paying about two dollars more per bag.
Savoritz Woven Whole Wheat Crackers
Fans of Aldi's affordable Triscuit alternative, Savoritz Woven Whole Wheat Crackers, began noticing its disappearance in late spring of 2026. Available in original, rosemary and olive oil, and cracked pepper varieties, the woven crackers were a popular cheese pairing. It seems Savoritz wasn't the only store-brand version removed from shelves, though. Shoppers on Reddit speculated it was because of a 2025 lawsuit against Aldi from snack corporation Mondelez, which owns Triscuit, Oreo, and Chips Ahoy. Aldi discontinued these crackers shortly thereafter.
Clancy's Stackerz
At the beginning of 2026, Aldi shoppers began mourning the loss of Clancy's Stackerz chips. The Pringles dupes came in original, sour cream and onion, and cheese flavors, and some fans swore they had more flavor than the name brand chips. "Pringles tastes like sadness comparatively," one Redditor lamented. Unfortunately, you'll have to brave the tears if you're craving a crunchy, stackable snack. Aside from Pringles, you could also try Lay's Stax or Walmart's Great Value version, Stack Attack Potato Crisps, although none are as cheap as Aldi's 99-cent offering.
Benton's Mint Striped Fudge Cookies
Benton's Mint Striped Fudge Cookies were a sweet treat that looked like Keebler Fudge Stripes but with a minty twist. The chocolate shortbread cookies featured mint-flavored fudge, making them a distinctive Andes candy-type find for cookie lovers. By February 2026, Redditors were reporting missing price tags, with some still searching for the cookies months later. It's likely these were dupes of the limited-edition Keebler Wicked Fudge Stripes, which were released for the "Wicked for Good" film in October 2025. Looks like fans will have to settle for Thin Mints come Girl Scout season.
Clancy's Pub Pretzels
Clancy's Pub Style Seasoned Pretzels were a savory Aldi snack that seems to have disappeared from shelves around May. The garlic and onion seasoning delivered a bold, zesty flavor fans said was difficult to find an alternative for. Aldi offers other Clancy's brand pretzels, including Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists, which use garlic and onion powder along with other unnamed spices. But if you want to try making your own pub-style version at home, one Redditor reported trying out a mixture of ranch seasoning, garlic, onion, MSG, paprika, and citric acid.
Simply Nature Organic Blueberries
Aldi shoppers who relied on Simply Nature Organic Frozen Blueberries for affordable smoothies and oatmeal toppings will have to find a new supplier. In March 2026, shoppers began reporting Aldi had removed shelf tags for its frozen organic blueberries. When one Redditor asked an Aldi employee about the blueberries, they were told the organic berries likely wouldn't be back. Another Redditor speculated it was probably due to product recalls and farming issues. For a comparable alternative, give Trader Joe's frozen organic wild blueberries a try.
Burman's Bang Bang Sauce
Bang bang sauce is the kind of condiment that can easily elevate pretty much anything you use it on. While Bonefish Grill popularized the sauce, Aldi made its own version under Burman's. Sadly, it was discontinued sometime around March of 2026. "We're honestly heartbroken because it was a staple meal for us," one Redditor shared. Sam's Club has a bang bang seasoning mix you could use to make your own or try our copycat bang bang sauce recipe.