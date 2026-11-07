When Does Burger King Stop Selling Breakfast Food?

Burger King might not be the most popular first choice when it comes to grabbing a fast food breakfast, but if you are a fan of the Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich, it's worth knowing what time BK and other fast food restaurants start serving breakfast so you can be up and out of bed to get one.

If you're an early bird, it's good to know that Burger King starts serving breakfast as early as 6 a.m. seven days a week. However, because Burger King operates largely through independently managed franchises, the exact start times can vary by 30 to 60 minutes, especially if you're visiting a 24-hour drive-thru, airport, or travel plaza. On weekdays, many franchises stop serving breakfast promptly at 10:30 a.m. However, on Saturdays and Sundays, customers often get an extra 30 minutes to order, with the breakfast menu stopping at 11 a.m. As with the start time, it can vary a bit franchise to franchise. To confirm the exact morning schedule for your nearest Burger King, customers can use the official BK app or the online store locator.