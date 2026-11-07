The Southern BBQ Chain You Didn't Know Was Owned By The Same Company As Culver's

Wisconsin-born Culver's is a burger and custard chain that's deeply beloved in the Midwest. While the name inspires visions of the eatery's famously tasty cheese curds and milkshakes, it happens to be under the same company as a very different brand. Roark Capital owns part of Culver's and all of Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, a Southern restaurant chain from Alabama.

Jim 'N Nick's has been slinging smoked meat since 1985. The chain prides itself in having quality pitmasters and chefs to prepare items like pulled pork and brisket, which are slow-smoked for 12 hours. Other signatures include barbecue chicken, fried catfish, loaded mac and cheese, and cheese biscuits. The menu also boasts tangy Alabama white sauce, which stands out from other BBQ sauces, thanks to its creamy mayonnaise base. As of this writing, there are 68 locations across seven Southern states, mostly in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Roark Capital Group acquired Jim 'N Nick's in July 2017. It was the 20th restaurant brand in the company's portfolio. According to Roark managing director Geoff Hill, the barbecue joint was of interest due to a strong regional fandom, potential for growth, and a unique model for the cuisine that allows guests drive-thru, catering, carry-out, and dine-in options alike. As for Culver's, the business sold Roark a minority interest in October 2017, but the Culver family still owns the majority of the business. Other chains in Roark's collection include Arby's, Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Sonic.