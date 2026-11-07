The Southern BBQ Chain You Didn't Know Was Owned By The Same Company As Culver's
Wisconsin-born Culver's is a burger and custard chain that's deeply beloved in the Midwest. While the name inspires visions of the eatery's famously tasty cheese curds and milkshakes, it happens to be under the same company as a very different brand. Roark Capital owns part of Culver's and all of Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, a Southern restaurant chain from Alabama.
Jim 'N Nick's has been slinging smoked meat since 1985. The chain prides itself in having quality pitmasters and chefs to prepare items like pulled pork and brisket, which are slow-smoked for 12 hours. Other signatures include barbecue chicken, fried catfish, loaded mac and cheese, and cheese biscuits. The menu also boasts tangy Alabama white sauce, which stands out from other BBQ sauces, thanks to its creamy mayonnaise base. As of this writing, there are 68 locations across seven Southern states, mostly in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Roark Capital Group acquired Jim 'N Nick's in July 2017. It was the 20th restaurant brand in the company's portfolio. According to Roark managing director Geoff Hill, the barbecue joint was of interest due to a strong regional fandom, potential for growth, and a unique model for the cuisine that allows guests drive-thru, catering, carry-out, and dine-in options alike. As for Culver's, the business sold Roark a minority interest in October 2017, but the Culver family still owns the majority of the business. Other chains in Roark's collection include Arby's, Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Sonic.
Jim 'N Nick's barbecue fare has many fans
Jim 'N Nick's is owned by the same company as Culver's and other non-barbecue restaurants, but the chain serves the real deal. The father-and-son team it's named for doesn't use freezers or microwaves; everything is fresh. For instance, the resto's spare ribs (St. Louis-style ribs, which differ from the baby back variety in size and fat content) are brined for 10 hours, smoked for four, then sauced. The kitchen prepares everything from scratch, even the croutons.
Customers have shared their enjoyment of Jim 'N Nick's on social media. "The chicken was very moist and tender ... The catfish was lightly breaded, cooked perfectly, and seasoned very well. The potato salad was full of chunks of potato and equally delicious. The beans were very good," one Facebook user wrote. A commenter who tried the loaded baked potato posted, "I've never had a bad J&N experience ... The food was delicious and service [was] great." Another fan of the eatery highlighted a bit of meat and a chilly sweet: "I'm definitely a fan of the BBQ salad 'dark meat' ... Lemon icebox pie is a keeper!"
Despite the praise the chain has earned, son and founder Nick Pihakis filed for bankruptcy in August 2026 following several restaurant closings. He reported an estimated debt of $44 million. It shook the Birmingham food world, as his family was part of the regional culinary scene for decades. Thankfully, Jim 'N Nick's is still operational, since he'd already sold it to Roark.