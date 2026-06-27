What Makes Culver's Famous Cheese Curds So Good?

Culver's, a Wisconsin institution and iconic Midwest food brand, is famous for its ButterBurgers. But there's yet another regular item on its menu that has become just as defining as its top-rated burgers: cheese curds. These are a must-try for foreigners and local tourists visiting the Midwest. Made with white and yellow cheddar, Culver's cheese curds also showcase Wisconsin's expertise in cheese-making.

One of the many untold truths about Culver's is that customers regularly tout its cheese curds among the best of major fast-casual restaurant chains. Another fun fact: In 2015, the company founded a holiday in honor of its iconic cheesy snack. Culver's called it "National Cheese Curd Day," which is celebrated every October 15. It has also become the biggest day of the year for the Culver's community. On the holiday's 10th anniversary, for example, Culver's hosted an outdoor fair-style celebration, complete with prepared fun games, photo booths, live bands, and another one of the restaurant's specialties: root beer.

Just how good are these cheese curds that their makers would create a holiday for them, and customers throughout the region happily celebrate it? All it takes is a taste to know. But, just in case you've never been to the Midwest or stepped inside a Culver's, here's all you need to know about these iconic cheese curds, and why regulars think they are so good.