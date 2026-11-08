The Member's Mark Coffee That's Better Than Name Brands (And A Fraction Of The Price)

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Java aficionados may sample beans from all over the world, basking in their aromatic profiles and unique variations in color, flavor, and whiff-worthy notes. But even the most discerning of coffee connoisseurs may be surprised by the quality of the Colombian grounds to be found on the shelves of their local Sam's Club. Sold by none other than Sam's Club's own private label, the Member's Mark Colombian Classic medium-dark roast ground coffee proves that you don't always have to go globe-trotting or pay big bucks to get your hands on a darn good brew.

The Member's Mark ground coffee is made from 100% red Arabica beans sourced from Colombia, which the brand says have been "carefully hand-picked and roasted for a rich finish." They're now packaged in resealable 40-ounce bags (previously, they were sold in cans) and are priced at around $17 a bag. This works out to about 43 cents an ounce. Compare that to the nearly $40 you'll have to pay for a 40-ounce bag of Starbucks Pike Place medium roast coffee.

While there's no question that these store-brand grounds give name-brand beans a run for their money, we can't guarantee that you'll find them if you go on a Sam's Club run. Product availability can vary between stores, so customers interested in buying the coffee might want to call ahead or check the website to make sure their location sells it.