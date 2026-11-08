The Member's Mark Coffee That's Better Than Name Brands (And A Fraction Of The Price)
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Java aficionados may sample beans from all over the world, basking in their aromatic profiles and unique variations in color, flavor, and whiff-worthy notes. But even the most discerning of coffee connoisseurs may be surprised by the quality of the Colombian grounds to be found on the shelves of their local Sam's Club. Sold by none other than Sam's Club's own private label, the Member's Mark Colombian Classic medium-dark roast ground coffee proves that you don't always have to go globe-trotting or pay big bucks to get your hands on a darn good brew.
The Member's Mark ground coffee is made from 100% red Arabica beans sourced from Colombia, which the brand says have been "carefully hand-picked and roasted for a rich finish." They're now packaged in resealable 40-ounce bags (previously, they were sold in cans) and are priced at around $17 a bag. This works out to about 43 cents an ounce. Compare that to the nearly $40 you'll have to pay for a 40-ounce bag of Starbucks Pike Place medium roast coffee.
While there's no question that these store-brand grounds give name-brand beans a run for their money, we can't guarantee that you'll find them if you go on a Sam's Club run. Product availability can vary between stores, so customers interested in buying the coffee might want to call ahead or check the website to make sure their location sells it.
These bold, store-brand beans have been a welcome surprise to coffee snobs
The Member's Mark Colombian Classic medium-dark roast coffee has racked up more than 5,000 reviews and maintains a solid 4.5-star rating. And despite many instances of being underestimated, it's even managed to win over a slew of self-proclaimed java snobs. As one Sam's Club reviewer wrote, "I was hesitant to try a store-brand coffee since I can be a bit of a coffee snob — but this one really hit the mark! It has a smooth, full-bodied flavor with no bitter aftertaste." Another happily caffeinated buyer boldly declared, "This coffee will surprise your taste buds." They continued, "Excellent taste. This coffee rivals expensive fresh ground. Bold flavor without bitterness. I scoffed at the thought that this relatively inexpensive, pre-ground would taste good. I was soooo wrong."
Between the high praise and low price point, you may be wondering who actually makes the Sam's Club brew. The Member's Mark label can frequently be found on products made by big-name, national companies, but Sam's Club does not always disclose the suppliers or brands it works with. As for what we know about this Member's Mark coffee? It is fair trade certified, meaning it meets rigorous standards for ethical production, and they come from Colombia. That could mean they're sourced from Cooperative de los Andes, a Colombian farmer co-op that supplies beans for other Member's Mark coffees. In the past, the brand has also worked with Cafe Bom Dia, a Brazilian roaster, specifically for its fair trade practices. Whoever's behind it, though, this stuff makes for one mean cup of joe.