The Classic Ingredient That's Missing On Burger King Whoppers
Burger King's Whopper has been around for decades, so long it can safely be considered a classic. It was introduced to the public in 1957, and it's always been a different kind of burger — not just due to its extra-large size, but because it has always lacked cheese. A standard Whopper back then and today is built around a flame-broiled, quarter-pound beef patty on a toasted sesame seed bun, topped with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles. Standard condiments are mayonnaise and ketchup. There isn't a slice of American cheese (or any other kind) in sight.
Cheeseburgers were already a fixture in the world of fast food when the Whopper arrived; they allegedly started showing up on menus in the mid-1920's. The Burger King Whopper was created to turn heads in a completely different way. The focus was the size, not the toppings. Burger King advertising highlighted, "It's a meal-in-itself!" (via Facebook) that could fill your belly in a flash. The four-ounce patty outweighed the time period's standard, 1.6-ounce fast food hamburger patty by a long shot. It certainly caught attention, and it didn't take long before guests — and Burger King, itself — started adding cheese to the popular menu item. Burger King began advertising the Whopper with Cheese (and encouraging Whopper customizations) in 1975. Now, there are dozens of cheesy specialty builds and limited-time Whopper variations. The list includes holiday versions, and burgers with names like Angry Whopper and Upside-Down Whopper.
Whoppers shine with all kinds of cheese add-ons
Your style of Whopper actually says something about you, and there are many ways to let your personality shine with a cheesy version. If you don't want customizations but want a burger with a slice of American cheese, order the Whopper Cheese — ask for it "off the broiler" to get a fresher burger with meltier cheese, according to Reddit. Swap out American cheese by ordering a Whopper with Swiss or ask to top your Whopper with chili cheese sauce for a messier addition. For an outrageous amount of cheese, ask for more slices. For instance, one Reddit user said they've ordered 5x patty Whopper with bacon and cheese between each hunk of burger. One Tiktok user took a different route with a hack that turns your Whopper into a rodeo favorite. They posted a video of their custom Whopper, made with cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and onion rings, instead of its standard toppings.
Recreating the Whopper at home gives you more opportunities for creative, cheesy variations on the burger. Upscale cheeses like gruyère, brie, blue cheese, and aged white cheddar add an elevated touch to a burger built like a Whopper. For extra smoky notes, top your homemade Whopper with smoked gouda or go all-out with a smoked cream cheese-cheddar combination. Add a spicy kick with pepper jack. Cheeses that deliver more heat to a Whopper-inspired hamburger include habanero cheddar or jack, and cheese with mix-ins like ghost peppers and Carolina reaper peppers.