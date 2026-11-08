The Classic Ingredient That's Missing On Burger King Whoppers

Burger King's Whopper has been around for decades, so long it can safely be considered a classic. It was introduced to the public in 1957, and it's always been a different kind of burger — not just due to its extra-large size, but because it has always lacked cheese. A standard Whopper back then and today is built around a flame-broiled, quarter-pound beef patty on a toasted sesame seed bun, topped with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and pickles. Standard condiments are mayonnaise and ketchup. There isn't a slice of American cheese (or any other kind) in sight.

Cheeseburgers were already a fixture in the world of fast food when the Whopper arrived; they allegedly started showing up on menus in the mid-1920's. The Burger King Whopper was created to turn heads in a completely different way. The focus was the size, not the toppings. Burger King advertising highlighted, "It's a meal-in-itself!" (via Facebook) that could fill your belly in a flash. The four-ounce patty outweighed the time period's standard, 1.6-ounce fast food hamburger patty by a long shot. It certainly caught attention, and it didn't take long before guests — and Burger King, itself — started adding cheese to the popular menu item. Burger King began advertising the Whopper with Cheese (and encouraging Whopper customizations) in 1975. Now, there are dozens of cheesy specialty builds and limited-time Whopper variations. The list includes holiday versions, and burgers with names like Angry Whopper and Upside-Down Whopper.