The Common Mistake Everyone Makes With Coffee Pods Can Lead To Bacteria Buildup

There's no denying the convenience of single-serve coffee machines (of which there are several non-Keurig brands), especially if you're in a shared environment like an office. Just pop in a pod of your favorite blend, push the button, and in moments, that distinct aroma will hit your nose as your cup fills with java. Enjoy that well-deserved cup, but when you've drank the last drop, just remember to remove the pod from the coffee machine.

Leaving used pods inside is a common mistake, but there are good reasons to eject them as soon as possible. Once the pod is cool enough to touch, Keurig itself advises removing it as part of the machine's daily maintenance. This habit helps prevent residue and moisture from building up as the pod sits in the holder, the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria and mold growth.

Pods left to sit can also affect the flavor of future drinks. While this poses less of a danger to your health, it may trouble taste buds and annoy the other people with whom you share the machine. If you find that a pod has been left inside, the best practice is to remove it, then run clean water through the appliance to flush out any unwanted leftovers.