17 Marie Callender's Frozen Bowls, Ranked From Worst To Best

Marie Callender's is probably best known for its pies, which the bakery has been serving up for nearly a full century. But over the years it's also carved out a niche in the frozen meal department, with a wide array of microwavable bowls for the hungry American on the go.

So do Marie Callender's frozen meals live up to the reputation of its pies? And which of the seemingly endless frozen meal options should you choose? Is the Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese better than the Fried Chicken Mac and Cheese or the Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese? Should you get the Chicken Teriyaki or Chicken Parmigiana or Chicken Alfredo? The decision fatigue is real.

To help, I have sampled 17 different Marie Callender's frozen meal bowls and ranked them. So the next time you stare into the existential abyss that is the frozen food aisle, you'll know just which Marie Callender's bowls you should get — and which you should avoid.