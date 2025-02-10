There's A Reason These Foods Sit At The Start Of The Buffet Line
If you're hungry and looking to make the most of your money, there are few better choices than an all-you-can-eat buffet. Typically packed with a vast and diverse selection of main courses, sides, and desserts, they offer something for everyone. While they might look like a relatively random assortment of dishes, a closer look reveals there's more to how most buffets are arranged — particularly toward the start.
Frequent buffet-goers have likely noticed that items like rice and vegetables are located toward the start of the line, and that's not an accident. Experienced buffet operators know they can save money by filling your plate (and stomach) with these more affordable options. That leaves less room for pricier meat, poultry, or seafood, helping boost their profits. These initial foods are often easy to prepare in large batches, further improving the cost and convenience for both diners and the restaurant. It's one of the biggest ways all-you-can-eat buffets really make their money.
In addition, some buffets rotate less-desired food to the front of the line as well. This encourages guests to grab more of it when they've got plenty of space on their plates, ensuring the buffet isn't stuck with old food.
Science and psychology are at play, too
Another reason comes down to the science of digestion. Properly arranging dishes works so well as a trick all-you-can-eat buffets use to fill you up because starchier foods set out at the front of the line provide quick satisfaction and fullness. Without the willpower to resist the bread, pasta, or potatoes, you're less likely to stack your plate high with prime rib or shrimp.
The arrangement of these early dishes is just one of the many ways that buffet layouts are actually very strategic. Some provide smaller plates, with the goal of reducing waste and making diners feel fuller sooner, an unusual but documented side-effect of the size change. Surprisingly, larger forks and other utensils can have the same effect, as can changing the size of the serving spoons or tongs. By placing larger ones with dishes like potatoes and smaller ones with expensive meat items, buffet goers naturally tend toward lower-cost options.
To be sure, the appeal of a buffet is that every diner can get exactly what they desire. However, keep this information in mind to avoid the regret of filling up before trying your favorites.