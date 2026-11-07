The Seafood Soup That Pairs Unexpectedly Well With Grilled Cheese

Even in the off chance you put yourself in the camp of already knowing everything you need to know about lobster, you still may not have the wherewithal to make lobster bisque from scratch, and that's okay. Trader Joe's offers a store-bought lobster bisque that's received praises on Sporked, noting the soup is "crazy creamy" and "almost buttery." And a post on Reddit says TJ's lobster bisque is "just delightful" and that the flavor is "rich but not overwhelming."

But if you are up to the task of cooking and shelling some lobsters for dinner, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has an easy lobster bisque recipe that utilizes tarragon, thyme, and bay leaves, adding a herby tone that hints to the soup's French origins. An simple recipe like this is ideal for this particular instance, since you will have to prepare the grilled cheese sandwich as well.

Fortunately, there is already an ultimate grilled cheese recipe on Mashed by Jennifer En. She utilizes a combination of white American cheddar, Swiss-style Gruyere, and fontina that meld together to create a perfectly savory and melty layer of cheese. Other cheese combinations for grilled cheese that chefs swear by include brie and mozzarella for an extra rich and buttery pull, or provolone and pepper jack for slightly spicy bite that would counter the creaminess of the lobster bisque. With that, we'll leave it to you to find your perfect combination of cheese and dip away into that briny soup!