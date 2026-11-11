What Is America's Oldest Hard Cider Brand?

Among the hundreds of hard cider brands operating in the U.S., we listed Woodchuck, particularly its Amber expression, as a "must-try" cider for its fresh, subtly sweet red-apple notes. Founded in 1991 out of a garage in Proctorsville, Vermont, Woodchuck markets itself as "America's original hard cider." Older heritage brands, such as Martinelli's and Laird & Company, either completely stopped making hard cider or shifted focus to non-alcoholic apple juice during Prohibition. Since Woodchuck has kept its hard cider on shelves every year since 1991, it holds the title of the longest continuously available modern commercially released hard cider in the United States.

After decades of establishing itself as a trailblazer in the hard cider market, Woodchuck became the first cider company in U.S. history to sell one million cases in a single year (achieved in 2007). In recent times, Woodchuck has gone on to expand its portfolio to include fruit-forward flavors like blueberry and Granny Smith. The legacy brand has also tapped into drink industry trends with the 12-pack Brunch Box, featuring flavors that riff on brunch beverage classics such as the mimosa, paloma, bellini, and Pearsecco.