What Is America's Oldest Hard Cider Brand?
Among the hundreds of hard cider brands operating in the U.S., we listed Woodchuck, particularly its Amber expression, as a "must-try" cider for its fresh, subtly sweet red-apple notes. Founded in 1991 out of a garage in Proctorsville, Vermont, Woodchuck markets itself as "America's original hard cider." Older heritage brands, such as Martinelli's and Laird & Company, either completely stopped making hard cider or shifted focus to non-alcoholic apple juice during Prohibition. Since Woodchuck has kept its hard cider on shelves every year since 1991, it holds the title of the longest continuously available modern commercially released hard cider in the United States.
After decades of establishing itself as a trailblazer in the hard cider market, Woodchuck became the first cider company in U.S. history to sell one million cases in a single year (achieved in 2007). In recent times, Woodchuck has gone on to expand its portfolio to include fruit-forward flavors like blueberry and Granny Smith. The legacy brand has also tapped into drink industry trends with the 12-pack Brunch Box, featuring flavors that riff on brunch beverage classics such as the mimosa, paloma, bellini, and Pearsecco.
What does Woodchuck hard cider taste like, exactly?
A Hardpress'd review of Woodchuck's flagship Amber cider described its taste as "sweet, not cloying" and "not overly apple-y." Since most of Woodchuck's cider line is fermented with champagne yeast, Amber carries a slightly tart pucker reminiscent of a light wine. A commenter on Cider Expert pointed out Amber's pros and cons, writing, "Nice body and fruit and a lovely color; however, at 22 grams, the sugar content is on the high side." (Current nutrition information for a 12-ounce serving lists 17 grams of sugar.) Elsewhere online, consumers cite the cider as a great gluten-free alternative to beer. Depending on the flavor, the cider's ABV ranges from 5% to 8%.
If you're hosting a dinner party, you can dress Woodchuck up for guests. Turn the hard cider into a punchy sangria by swapping out the wine the recipe typically calls for. To really lean into the crisp, apple flavor, add thinly sliced apples. Orange pieces and a cinnamon stick garnish can introduce a little zest to the mix. For those wanting a boozier sipper, a dark spirit such as bourbon or blended Scotch gives spiked apple ciders an edge.
Woodchuck's 12-packs of the flagship Amber cider, seasonal flavors, and variety packs typically cost between $19.99 and $25.99. Six-packs retail for around $11 or $12, though prices fluctuate by region. Woodchuck hard cider can be purchased at grocery chains like Kroger, large beverage retailers such as Total Wine & More, and via the online delivery service app Instacart.