Fast food brand Hardee's has seen better days. Dozens of locations were shuttered due to franchisee bankruptcy and a serious financial lawsuit. However, the Southern burger chain is making an unexpected comeback, reopening closed storefronts in several states. Part of its renaissance could be credited to buzzy limited-time-only menu items, including the hot honey collection. Some believe its two sandwiches were among the best fast food chicken items of 2026 so far.

Hardee's re-released three hot honey menu items in June that were available through early September. The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit included the chain's biscuit, crispy fried chicken, and sweet-and-spicy hot honey sauce. Hardee's biscuits are famously made from scratch every 15 minutes, a nod to its North Carolina heritage. The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich came on a brioche-style bun with crispy chicken, smoky bacon, Swiss cheese, and hot honey sauce. The sammies launched alongside Hot Honey Tenders, hand-breaded chicken strips with hot honey sauce.

It's no wonder Hardee's hot honey items were a hit. Spicy snacks and hot honey-flavored foods have gone from a years-long trend to a mainstay in American groceries and chain restaurants. But the rest we chalk up to Hardee's quality poultry. The chain uses all white meat chicken for its tenders, which are hand-dipped in breading before they're fried. Hardee's also uses chicken tenderloins that are free of antibiotics important to human medicine, and submits to animal welfare audits to ensure quality and responsible production practices.