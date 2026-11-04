One Of The Best Newly Returning Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches Of 2026 Comes From This Burger Chain
Fast food brand Hardee's has seen better days. Dozens of locations were shuttered due to franchisee bankruptcy and a serious financial lawsuit. However, the Southern burger chain is making an unexpected comeback, reopening closed storefronts in several states. Part of its renaissance could be credited to buzzy limited-time-only menu items, including the hot honey collection. Some believe its two sandwiches were among the best fast food chicken items of 2026 so far.
Hardee's re-released three hot honey menu items in June that were available through early September. The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit included the chain's biscuit, crispy fried chicken, and sweet-and-spicy hot honey sauce. Hardee's biscuits are famously made from scratch every 15 minutes, a nod to its North Carolina heritage. The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich came on a brioche-style bun with crispy chicken, smoky bacon, Swiss cheese, and hot honey sauce. The sammies launched alongside Hot Honey Tenders, hand-breaded chicken strips with hot honey sauce.
It's no wonder Hardee's hot honey items were a hit. Spicy snacks and hot honey-flavored foods have gone from a years-long trend to a mainstay in American groceries and chain restaurants. But the rest we chalk up to Hardee's quality poultry. The chain uses all white meat chicken for its tenders, which are hand-dipped in breading before they're fried. Hardee's also uses chicken tenderloins that are free of antibiotics important to human medicine, and submits to animal welfare audits to ensure quality and responsible production practices.
Let's hope Hardee's popular hot honey sandwiches return again
Hardee's hot honey sandwiches were well-liked while they lasted. "As always, the chicken is very crispy and flaky, crunchy. The hot honey sauce ... has got a nice, sticky glaze to it that I really like. The bacon offers a nice smokiness ... This is one of the best things they've dropped recently," a YouTube reviewer says. "Flavor leans more sweet, not too hot ... the bread is soft ... flavor-wise, it's pretty good ... I got a lot of crunch from the chicken ... they do put a lot of bacon," adds another YouTuber. "More on the sweet side ... chicken's good, has a nice flavor, not overcooked [or] dry ... just enough sweet heat," claims another YouTube creator about the biscuit sandwich.
Prices likely varied by location, but the biscuit sandwich typically cost $3.99. The hot honey sandwich was priced at about $7.94. The handhelds were initially launched in 2021 alongside a chicken and waffle sandwich. Due to their popularity, Hardee's revived the other hot honey items this year.
The 2026 sandwiches aren't currently available, but it's possible they'll return. After all, the chicken tenders are a relatively popular Hardee's menu item, and with the staying power of hot honey, the pairing will likely remain relevant going forward. In the meantime, Hardee's customers can savor the chain's hand-breaded chicken on four different sandwiches, or the tenders in wraps and combos alike.