10 Discontinued '90s Candies That Belong Back In Stores

The 1990s were a beloved decade for many different reasons; the internet was growing rapidly, grunge and pop took over music culture, and iconic television shows like Friends and Saved by the Bell graced TV sets each week. But one thing that's often overlooked from this era is some of the sweet treats that defined it.

While convenience meals like casseroles and Hamburger Helper defined dinnertime, candy was practically a cultural phenomenon. There was something undeniably fun about the candy of this decade, with brands constantly dreaming up new ways to satisfy sweet tooths. Bold flavors and colorful packaging took over the candy aisle, and many of these innovative treats quickly cemented themselves as childhood staples. But unfortunately, not every candy stood the test of time. Despite their popularity, plenty of these coveted sweets eventually disappeared from store shelves, leaving loyal fans wishing for just one more taste. Read on to discover which discontinued '90s candies we wish would return to store shelves.