10 Discontinued '90s Candies That Belong Back In Stores
The 1990s were a beloved decade for many different reasons; the internet was growing rapidly, grunge and pop took over music culture, and iconic television shows like Friends and Saved by the Bell graced TV sets each week. But one thing that's often overlooked from this era is some of the sweet treats that defined it.
While convenience meals like casseroles and Hamburger Helper defined dinnertime, candy was practically a cultural phenomenon. There was something undeniably fun about the candy of this decade, with brands constantly dreaming up new ways to satisfy sweet tooths. Bold flavors and colorful packaging took over the candy aisle, and many of these innovative treats quickly cemented themselves as childhood staples. But unfortunately, not every candy stood the test of time. Despite their popularity, plenty of these coveted sweets eventually disappeared from store shelves, leaving loyal fans wishing for just one more taste. Read on to discover which discontinued '90s candies we wish would return to store shelves.
Butterfinger BB's
Butterfinger BB's debuted in 1992, turning the beloved candy bar into bite-sized chocolate morsels. Similar to a Butterfinger version of Whoppers (with a crunchy peanut butter center and the classic Butterfinger peanut butter-and-chocolate flavor), the candy quickly gained popularity thanks to promotion featuring characters from the animated sitcom "The Simpsons." Their smaller size, round, poppable shape, and crunchy texture made BB's a popular movie theater snack, but they could also be purchased at grocery stores.
Sadly, the beloved candy was abruptly pulled from shelves in 2006 with little to no warning, leaving fans both disappointed and confused. Some speculated that the BB's tendency to melt quickly made them too messy to eat, contributing to their eventual demise. Whatever the reason, some go as far as to call it one of the most missed candies of the '90s. Though Nestle tried to make up for it by introducing Butterfinger Bites in 2009, nothing quite filled the void left by the original BB's — especially with nearly 30% of Mashed readers still clamoring to get the snack back.
Nestlé Magic Ball
Introduced in the mid-1990s, Nestlé Magic Balls were beloved not just because they offered a milk chocolate treat but also because they contained hidden prizes. Each hollow chocolate sphere provided you with a small toy or figurine, often Disney-related. Half of the fun was cracking open the chocolate to see which collectible toy was inside, making Magic Balls as much about the candy as the overall experience itself.
Unfortunately, the original Nestlé Magic Ball was pulled from shelves in 1997 amid parental concern that the small toys inside posed a choking hazard. Nestlé, however, adapted and debuted a new version, the Nestlé Wonder Ball, in 2000. Instead of a toy, the new version included hard candy pieces, solving parents' concerns but still offering something fun for kids to enjoy.
The comeback, however, was short-lived. Only a few years later, in 2004, Nestlé sold the rights to the Wonder Ball to Frankford Candy & Chocolate Company. The latter still makes a variation of the treat today, but the OG Nestlé Magic Ball is, sadly, no more.
Life Savers Holes
Life Savers candy, which was first introduced in 1912, is known for its round shape and signature hole in the center. But in 1990, Life Savers introduced a new variation to the market: Life Savers Holes. Similar in concept to donut holes, the tiny, round, hard candies resembled the missing center of traditional Life Savers, offering a bite-sized alternative to the classic candy.
Life Savers Holes came in multiple flavors, including peppermint, island fruits, and a five-flavor combo. The brand hit a small snag in 1991 when it was recalled due to potentially dangerous packaging. While the candy returned later that year with redesigned packaging, Life Savers Holes ultimately disappeared from shelves. Though traditional Life Savers are still available for those looking to get their fix, it doesn't hit the same as popping the tiny Life Savers Holes straight out of the colorful containers.
The nostalgia lives on, with loyal fans still taking to social media to share their long-lasting love for this discontinued product. "I absolutely loved them. Wish they'd bring these back actually," one commenter wrote on Reddit.
Starburst Fruit Twists
Starburst Fruit Twists was the brand's take on fruity licorice, launched in 1996. Made with real fruit juice, the candy featured Starburst's four classic flavors — strawberry, lemon, orange, and cherry — but in a soft, chewy, twisted form. They offered a new and fun alternative to the traditional square and taffy-like Starburst candy, combining the flavor customers knew and loved with a licorice-like rope shape.
The twists, however, disappeared from shelves in the early 2000s due to a lack of customer demand, according to a representative from Mars. Though it's been well over 20 years since it left shelves, that doesn't stop fans from reminiscing about their love for this flavorful candy. "My favorite candy of all time. Man, the things I'd do to have these again," said one Redditor. Others have shared equally passionate hopes that it will one day return. Though Starburst still offers plenty of fruity candy options, the Fruit Twists hold a special place in the hearts of many who would happily welcome their return.
Hershey's TasteTations
Hershey's may be best known for its iconic Kisses and its delicious milk chocolate candy bars, but in the mid-1990s, the brand tried its hand at a new type of candy: TasteTations. The hard candies were available in five different flavors — chocolate, butterscotch, peppermint, caramel, and chocolate-mint — and were similar in size and texture to Werther's Original caramel hard candies.
The individually wrapped candies were easy to take on-the-go and didn't melt easily like chocolate, offering candy lovers a different way to satisfy their sweet tooth. Hershey's first foray into the hard candy market, however, was short-lived. The brand discontinued the candy in the early 2000s, much to the disappointment of fans. "I was beyond sad when these got discontinued, they were so good," one wrote on Reddit. Others agreed, expressing a hope that Hershey's may one day bring them back. But sadly, there are currently no indications that the brand plans to reintroduce TasteTations to the market anytime soon.
Dweebs
Introduced in the early 1990s, Dweebs hit the market as a larger, softer, and chewier version of Nerds. They were available in four different flavors — a mix of punch, strawberry, orange, and cherry — that customers could eat one at a time or combine to create custom flavor combinations. Though Dweebs still has loyal fans, the candy didn't gain enough traction in the 1990s to stay on shelves, and the Willy Wonka Candy Company discontinued it a few years later.
Those who live in Europe can still get their hands on a revived version of this beloved 1990s favorite. While the original offering is gone for good, Dweebs returned in 2022 with new flavor combinations: blue raspberry and peach, watermelon and cherry, orange and cola, and grape and blueberry. Unfortunately, American candy fans still can't find them in local stores after the brand's former owner, Ferrara, successfully had the sale of Dweebs banned in the U.S. in July 2026.
Shock Tarts
Shock Tarts, introduced in 1991, were a saucer-shaped candy with a hard outer shell, chewy center, and seriously sour coating. They were a tart twist on classic SweeTarts, but unlike the latter's crumbly texture, Shock Tarts were satisfyingly chewy once you made it through the outer shell.
In 2005, Wonka rebranded the candy from Shock Tarts to Shockers. They later underwent another name change, becoming SweeTarts Chewy Extreme Sour Chews under the Nestlé umbrella. Maybe the constant changes confused customers, since it was pulled from shelves completely by the early 2020s.
Loyal fans still mourn the loss of these ultra-sour candies, and even started a Change.org petition to bring them back. Unfortunately, for now, they'll have to get their fix with other sour candies such as Sour Patch Kids, Mike and Ike Mega Mix Sour, or Sour Skittles.
Bubble Beeper Gum
When beepers were all the rage in the 1990s, one brand capitalized on the iconic tech product. Bubble Beeper gum hit shelves in 1992, giving kids the chance to enjoy a fruity stick of gum and pretend they had a beeper of their own.
The plastic gum case was designed to resemble a real pager, complete with a clip on the back to hook onto a belt loop or pocket, just like the real deal. Inside, each stick of gum was wrapped in paper that featured faux beeper messages such as "See you later!" or "I'll call you!" And the best part? Even after the gum was gone, the fake pager could still be used as a pretend beeper, making it equal parts candy and toy.
As beepers gave way to new technology, Bubble Beeper gum also disappeared from shelves. Though the candy is long gone, Bubble Beepers remain a reminder of a time when beepers were cutting-edge. The plastic case (some with gum included, some without) can still be found on resale sites like eBay for those looking to relive the nostalgia.
Soda-Licious
In 1991, Betty Crocker released Soda-Licious, a soda-inspired gummy that put a unique twist on classic fruit snacks. The chewy candy came in soda bottle and mug shapes, with classic soda flavors such as cherry cola, root beer, and orange. They even featured a fizzy sensation to mimic the same carbonation found in soda, setting them apart from other fruit snacks of the same era. They were a memorable addition to any '90s kid's lunchbox or after-school snack.
Though the candy seemed to quickly amass a loyal following, it was discontinued in 1998. Even decades later, fans lament this candy's disappearance. "Absolute favorite candy. The cherry cola and root beer flavors were incredibly good. Orange was like orange creamsicle flavor. Really wish these came back," said one Redditor. Though other soda-flavored gummies are on the market today, Soda-Licious remains a distinctly '90s treat that it seems fans would love to see make a comeback.
PB Crisps
Though Planters is known for its iconic peanuts, the brand expanded its offerings in 1992 with PB Crisps. The peanut-shaped graham cookies were filled with a sweet peanut butter cream, offering the perfect blend of salty, sweet, crunchy, and creamy. With three flavors to choose from — peanut butter, chocolate, and peanut butter with strawberry jelly — there was something for every peanut butter lover. The candy, however, was discontinued by Planters in the mid-1990s due to low demand.
There's an entire website dedicated to bringing back this nostalgic snack, stating, "PB Crisps were an utterly delectable mid-'90s snack food. ... PB Crisp lovers are urging Planters to bring them back." For fans looking to fill the void, there are a few similar products on the market, specifically designed to replace PB Crisps, such as Nutty & Nostalgic's 90's Crisps. Though not identical, it may satisfy nostalgic cravings for those missing the original.