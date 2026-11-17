One Of Chick-Fil-A's Most Underrated Items Is Perfect For Cold Days
Picture this: You just left work, it's pitch-black outside, and you're freezing. The only thing on your mind is grabbing a cozy dinner to eat on the couch, but the usual burger and chicken options don't pique your interest. Enter one of Chick-fil-A's most underrated items — though some employees have revealed it as their favorite — chicken noodle soup. It may not get the same hype as some of the chain's more popular options like nuggets, waffle fries, and chicken sandwiches. But even if this soup isn't the most popular offering, it's still delicious.
The comfy dish combines the restaurant's signature chicken shredded into small pieces and paired with celery, carrots, and soft egg noodles. All of these ingredients sit in a thick, savory broth for a meal reminiscent of your childhood. The order also comes with a side of saltine crackers that you can add to your bowl or eat on the side to balance out the soup's soft texture.
Chick-fil-A doesn't make its soup fresh — the broth comes premade and frozen, then the restaurant adds in the chicken. Still, it's warm to the touch so you can either eat it on the spot or, if you're taking it home, reheat it in the microwave for a couple of minutes in a microwave-safe container. Then, it's off to the couch to enjoy your dinner.
What fans are saying about Chick-fil-A's chicken noodle soup
Before you order Chick-fil-A's chicken noodle soup, consider what size option you want. For a quick pick-me-up, you can order a cup of soup for around $4. This size contains 11 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 190 calories. If you want the soup as your main entrée, you can order a larger bowl. This option costs around $6 and contains 19 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 270 calories. (Just note that this dish is rather high in sodium.)
Even if it's for a once-in-a-while occasion, Chick-fil-A customers say this soup is too delicious to ignore. In one Reddit thread, a longtime Chick-fil-A fan said it's "one of (if not the) best fast food chicken noodle soups" they've ever had. "It actually had some flavor and didn't just taste like straight watery bleh like most fast food chicken noodle soup does," they wrote.
"The chicken noodle is probably my favorite side tbh," another user explained in a separate Reddit thread. "There's always generous amounts of carrots and celery, and it has a much thicker consistency than Campbells or another canned soup brand." So, the next time you're swiping through restaurant apps looking for the perfect cozy meal, give Chick-fil-A's chicken noodle soup a try.