The Burger Chain Serving A High-Quality Chicken Sandwich In Slider Form

Have you heard of BurgerFi? The Florida-born burger chain has been slinging Angus beef patties since 2011. While it's become well-known along the entire East Coast and some Midwestern states for its beef, it turns out the brand also serves delicious poultry. In fact, we'd argue that it's among the top fast food restaurants for high-quality chicken sandwiches.

The sammy in question is BurgerFi's chicken slider. It comes stacked with hand-breaded marinated tenders, lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise or honey mustard. The chicken looks thick, crisp, and generously portioned on the sized-down bun. You can also substitute grilled chicken for fried, or try the tenders on their own with Texas toast and dipping sauce. The poultry selection is simple by design. In an interview with Mashed about what makes BurgerFi different from other burger chains, the company's former CEO, Julio Ramirez, said, "We ... don't have 2,000 products, and we really take our time selecting the very best high-quality products."

On that note, the chicken is all-natural and free of antibiotics. As of 2019, BurgerFi sources the meat for its tenders from Springer Mountain Farms. The Georgia-based business feeds birds a vegetarian diet and raises them in climate-controlled environments without pesticides.