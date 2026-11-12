The Burger Chain Serving A High-Quality Chicken Sandwich In Slider Form
Have you heard of BurgerFi? The Florida-born burger chain has been slinging Angus beef patties since 2011. While it's become well-known along the entire East Coast and some Midwestern states for its beef, it turns out the brand also serves delicious poultry. In fact, we'd argue that it's among the top fast food restaurants for high-quality chicken sandwiches.
The sammy in question is BurgerFi's chicken slider. It comes stacked with hand-breaded marinated tenders, lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise or honey mustard. The chicken looks thick, crisp, and generously portioned on the sized-down bun. You can also substitute grilled chicken for fried, or try the tenders on their own with Texas toast and dipping sauce. The poultry selection is simple by design. In an interview with Mashed about what makes BurgerFi different from other burger chains, the company's former CEO, Julio Ramirez, said, "We ... don't have 2,000 products, and we really take our time selecting the very best high-quality products."
On that note, the chicken is all-natural and free of antibiotics. As of 2019, BurgerFi sources the meat for its tenders from Springer Mountain Farms. The Georgia-based business feeds birds a vegetarian diet and raises them in climate-controlled environments without pesticides.
BurgerFi's quality keeps customers coming back for chicken sliders and more
A detail you may not know about BurgerFi could also help explain the quality of its poultry offerings. In 2024, the company was acquired by the owner of Savvy Sliders, a Michigan-based chain known for its sliders and hand-breaded chicken finger sandwiches. Notably, BurgerFi launched full-size chicken sandwiches earlier that year that are no longer on the menu, and Savvy's chicken slider looks identical to what the burger chain currently offers. That could shed some light on the latter item's nutritional info, which isn't listed on BurgerFi's website. According to Savvy Sliders, its fried chicken sammy contains 394 calories, 22 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbs, and 24 grams of protein.
Regardless of who's behind the poultry sandwich, offering it at BurgerFi was a savvy move if the positive feedback is any indication. "My chicken sliders were so fresh and hot, which is always a win," wrote one Yelp user. A review on the site Paw Print said, "The exterior is extremely crunchy ... The white meat is also really juicy and delicious." To be clear, that doesn't necessarily mean the meat's better than it used to be. Even before the acquisition, BurgerFi had customers who swore by its chicken.
The burger lineup at the chain is arguably on par with the sliders quality-wise. The beef is also free of antibiotics, growth hormones, steroids, and additives. In fact, BurgerFi strives to use fresh ingredients whether making sandwiches, hand-battered onion rings, or hand-cut fries. The standard cheeseburger is a favorite among customers, but the chicken sliders may give them another reason to flock to the chain.