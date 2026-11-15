Who Makes The Better-Value Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Culver's Or Chick-Fil-A?

Chick-fil-A keeps it simple with its spicy chicken sandwich. And when we say simple, we mean it – the only ingredient apart from the breaded chicken is a few dill pickles ... and don't expect any sauce. If you want to add some sauce you'll need to check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if you can do this for free, as prices and availability vary by location. Thankfully, the juicy meat and buttered toasted bun save it from being too dry but if you like your spicy chicken to pack a punch, this is more on the subtle side. In contrast, Culver's has come up with a spicy chicken sandwich that's loaded with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and a lot more heat, with our reviewer saying, "The spice is real with every bite."

While the sandwiches vary in price, there's also quite a significant nutritional difference between the two. Culver's pricier sandwich packs in 680 calories, 33 grams of fat, 32 grams of protein, and 65 grams of carbs compared with Chick-fil-A's offering, which has 450 calories, 18 grams of fat, 28 grams of protein, and 44 grams of carbs, meaning you might be paying more at Culver's but you're getting more in return. Of course, there are plenty of other places where you can get your chicken fix — be sure to check out our list of the best fast food chicken sandwiches of all time before your next trip to the drive-thru.