Red Vs White Potatoes: How They're Different (Aside From Color)

If you've ever wondered when to choose a red versus white potato, you're not alone. Shopping for the right potatoes can sometimes feel like a challenge. After all, the more than 4,000 worldwide (via CIP International Potato Center) come in sizes and colors beyond those two, like yellow, blue, and purple. But a potato's still a potato, right? Well, mostly. Fans of "The Lord of the Rings" movies might recall Samwise Gamgee's famous line about spuds: "Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew." Potatoes are certainly versatile veggies, but which type you choose really can make a difference in how a recipe turns out.

Some differences between red and white potatoes can affect the taste and feel, as well as how they cook. Aside from color, red and white potatoes also differ in texture and skin thickness, the types of antioxidants they contain, starch content, and flavor. But despite these differences, potatoes are generally similar nutritionally. They're rich in potassium, an essential mineral and electrolyte; are high in vitamin C, providing immune support; and are a good source of vitamin B6 — especially skin-on — benefiting a person's brain and central nervous system function.

Of course, how you cook and prepare red and white potatoes will impact just how healthy they are. So while they have plenty in common nutritionally, understanding their individual traits can help you decide which one is best for your next recipe.