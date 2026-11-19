Many Americans start their day with coffee, and according to the National Coffee Association, a majority of American households have a drip coffee maker sitting on their kitchen counter. As with any appliance, a coffee maker will need replacing at some point, but it's nice to know when. A 2011 European Commission study determined the average lifespan of a drip coffee maker is six years. Repair companies and review sites put the average range around five to seven years, matching the Commission's study with more recent data. Worth noting is that these averages are based on a replacement date, regardless of whether or not the appliance still functioned.

A few situations could drive such a purchase. For some, a broken carafe is difficult or expensive to replace, making a new coffee machine more logical. For others, a desire for a nicer, newer model drove the purchase. But the coffee maker may need replacing because of a burned-out heating component, broken plastic pieces, or limescale buildup in the internal pipes.

The quality of the coffee maker itself can also change the lifespan. A budget-friendly model like Mr. Coffee might only last three or four years, while a well-maintained standard model might get you five to seven. High-end models using copper heating elements and high-quality materials can bring the average lifespan up to 10 years or more. And for those who prefer pods, two to five years is about how long you can expect a Keurig to last.