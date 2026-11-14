Who Makes Thrive Market's Extra Virgin Olive Oil?
When taste-testing store-brand olive oil against the big names, we didn't include subscription stores like Thrive Market. Thrive is a membership-based online grocer that offers organic, non-GMO, and sustainable groceries, home goods, and personal care products. One of its best-selling products is organic extra virgin olive oil, sourced from the Greek island of Crete and made by one Greek family who has been cultivating olive trees for oil since 1982.
The Renieris family farm is in its third generation, with the knowledge of olive oil production passed from grandfather to father to now the sons. In Thrive's video introducing the family, Nikos Renieris says, "It is not only our business for our family. It's our passion, it's our heritage." The farm in western Crete grows Koroneiki olives, famous for their tiny size yet high concentration of antioxidant polyphenols and oil yield. After harvesting, the olives go through a quick press, and the extracted oil is put into stainless steel drums. These drums keep air out to help preserve the oil.
Thrive Market sources this olive oil directly from the Renieris family, so instead of paying a distributor who takes a cut, the company is able to provide higher-quality products at better prices. Working with the family reflects Thrive's desire to partner with small producers across the world who are committed to sustainable, regenerative farming.
What critics and customers are saying about Thrive Market's olive oil
The food critics at The Honest Consumer rated Thrive's olive oil as one of the best organic options for cooking in 2025. The freshness and overall quality were what stood out, with the review pointing out its "bright, fruity, peppery flavor profile." It was also noted as one of the more affordable brands in the category, but Thrive Market does require a membership to shop. A 25-ounce bottle costs around $18, but the grocery store membership is either $59.95 a year or $12 a month.
Wellness expert Elizabeth Rider said the olive oil "has a wonderful mild flavor" in her roundup of the best items at Thrive. One customer explained on Reddit, "I am very sensitive to [the] taste of my olive oil so I can't do the big name brands in the store, but I really like Thrive Market's."
If you have a membership, this Greek olive oil isn't your only extra virgin option. A Tunisian olive oil is priced around $10 for the 17-ounce bottle. Other options include one from the company California Olive Ranch and a garlic-infused variation from Fody Foods. For those who don't shop at Thrive, it's good to know the best (and worst) olive oil brands – Trader Joe's and Graza are among reviewers' top picks. And once you have a bottle, make sure you know a few uncommon ways to use olive oil, like drizzling it over ice cream or popcorn.