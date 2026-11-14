Who Makes Thrive Market's Extra Virgin Olive Oil?

When taste-testing store-brand olive oil against the big names, we didn't include subscription stores like Thrive Market. Thrive is a membership-based online grocer that offers organic, non-GMO, and sustainable groceries, home goods, and personal care products. One of its best-selling products is organic extra virgin olive oil, sourced from the Greek island of Crete and made by one Greek family who has been cultivating olive trees for oil since 1982.

The Renieris family farm is in its third generation, with the knowledge of olive oil production passed from grandfather to father to now the sons. In Thrive's video introducing the family, Nikos Renieris says, "It is not only our business for our family. It's our passion, it's our heritage." The farm in western Crete grows Koroneiki olives, famous for their tiny size yet high concentration of antioxidant polyphenols and oil yield. After harvesting, the olives go through a quick press, and the extracted oil is put into stainless steel drums. These drums keep air out to help preserve the oil.

Thrive Market sources this olive oil directly from the Renieris family, so instead of paying a distributor who takes a cut, the company is able to provide higher-quality products at better prices. Working with the family reflects Thrive's desire to partner with small producers across the world who are committed to sustainable, regenerative farming.