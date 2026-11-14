5 Advantages Of Using A Charcoal Grill

Not utilizing heat properly is one way you might be using your grill wrong. Charcoal grills have a wider range than gas grills, which offers more flexibility if you do it right. By piling the charcoal in various formations, you create different heating areas to handle different tasks (known as zone cooking). A gas grill needs multiple burners to maintain different heating zones.

If you are looking to create the perfect sear, you need your grill hot enough to trigger the Maillard reaction, which results in that distinctive crispy brown crust and savory profile that delights taste buds. The closer your food is to the burning coals, the higher the cooking temp.

Charcoal grills can attain temperatures of over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit near the coals. While you typically don't need temperatures that high, the higher heat ceiling allows you to push toward 700 degrees when you want an intense sear. Gas grills set to high range between 400 and 600 degrees. While technically burning charcoal can be as cool as you want (and you want it to be very cool when disposing of it), if you are looking for low, steady heat for slow-cooked foods, a charcoal grill can easily maintain 225 degrees, while a gas grill set to low sits in the 250 to 300 range.