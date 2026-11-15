This Easy Ordering Swap Adds An Immediate Flavor Boost To Culver's Burgers

When it comes to Midwest fast food chains, Culver's is known to have a cult following. The chain originally opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, back in 1984, and still relies on its dairy state roots. It's famed for the juicy ButterBurgers, a smash burger-esque creation that comes in several variations (which, BTW, one of them landed on our best new fast food cheeseburgers of 2026 list), plus Midwest specialties like cheese curds, custard, and the beloved Wisconsin fish fry. And while there isn't necessarily a Culver's secret menu, there are so many fan-driven sandwich hacks you should try on your next order. First up: Try replacing your burger's cheese.

A standard Culver's ButterBurger comes with two things — an all-beef smash patty and a buttery, toasted bun — but they're endlessly customizable. Toppings include bacon, pickles, raw onion, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, jalapeños, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. If you order a ButterBurger with cheese, the default is American, but according to some geniuses posting on Reddit, you can (and should) sub that for cheddar. Others recommend adding cheddar to the existing American cheese. The online menu lists Swiss as an option as well.

However, Redditors argue over the best cheese to use. Many recommend swapping for cheddar, noting that a true Wisconsin burger should have a true Wisconsin cheese. Others note that American cheese will melt better. Because it's processed, the added salt in American cheese helps it ooze oh-so-perfectly. Still, cheddar will have the most flavor.