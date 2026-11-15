This Easy Ordering Swap Adds An Immediate Flavor Boost To Culver's Burgers
When it comes to Midwest fast food chains, Culver's is known to have a cult following. The chain originally opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, back in 1984, and still relies on its dairy state roots. It's famed for the juicy ButterBurgers, a smash burger-esque creation that comes in several variations (which, BTW, one of them landed on our best new fast food cheeseburgers of 2026 list), plus Midwest specialties like cheese curds, custard, and the beloved Wisconsin fish fry. And while there isn't necessarily a Culver's secret menu, there are so many fan-driven sandwich hacks you should try on your next order. First up: Try replacing your burger's cheese.
A standard Culver's ButterBurger comes with two things — an all-beef smash patty and a buttery, toasted bun — but they're endlessly customizable. Toppings include bacon, pickles, raw onion, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, jalapeños, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. If you order a ButterBurger with cheese, the default is American, but according to some geniuses posting on Reddit, you can (and should) sub that for cheddar. Others recommend adding cheddar to the existing American cheese. The online menu lists Swiss as an option as well.
However, Redditors argue over the best cheese to use. Many recommend swapping for cheddar, noting that a true Wisconsin burger should have a true Wisconsin cheese. Others note that American cheese will melt better. Because it's processed, the added salt in American cheese helps it ooze oh-so-perfectly. Still, cheddar will have the most flavor.
Other Culver's menu items and customizations
One combination the Culver's menu recommends is the mushroom and Swiss burger. Or, if you're a fan of cheddar, but want something a little snazzier, some of the limited-release sandwiches will strike your fancy. The smoked cheddar curderburger, for example, features a giant fried cheese curd (with cheddar, of course), plus "the works," (raw onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo). You might even like it so much, you'll be inspired to try the copycat curderburger recipe at home.
Beyond the burgers, cheese can be added to other Culver's sandwiches, too, including the pork loin and beef pot roast. One Redditor recommends ordering a crispy chicken sandwich, adding cheddar cheese and bacon, and getting a side of onion rings and BBQ sauce to add on top. But if that doesn't sound like your jam, Culver's has other sauces, from ranch to honey mustard to their signature tangy dip, and sides, like fries, chili, and pretzel bites to add to your sandwich or ButterBurger.