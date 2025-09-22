We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's a perfectly cooked filet or a fast-food burger, a copycat recipe comes in handy when you fall in love with a restaurant dish and want the fun challenge of recreating it in your own kitchen. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins took on one of fast food's more singular creations with this copycat Culver's CurderBurger recipe. This mash-up of a traditional burger patty and a thick disc of fried cheese curds is one hearty and decadent sandwich, and Watkins had a lot of fun with it. "It is absolutely ridiculous, delicious and fun, but ridiculous," Watkins comments.

Cheese curds, which are basically bits of unaged cheese, have a mild salty flavor and a somewhat squeaky and rubbery texture before they're melted, and they're especially popular in the Midwest and in Canada (where they feature in poutine). Watkins shares, "I live on the East Coast, so cheese curds are a wee bit of a luxury/special treat. I don't get that many opportunities to play with 'em, so this copycat recipe was especially cool to develop." Indeed, the bite-sized bits of curdled milk can be used in plenty of ways, and in these fried patties, they have a melty-oozy interior and a perfectly crispy exterior that puts an extra-cheesy spin on your average cheeseburger. As Watkins observes, "You gotta really love cheese to appreciate this burger. Each burger gets 4 ounces of cheese curds and 4 ounces of burger... prepare yourself."