One Of Chick-Fil-A's Most Underrated Items Is On The Breakfast Menu

In the decades since Chick-fil-A opened the doors of its first restaurant in Atlanta, the chain has acquired a large and passionate fanbase for its headline items: chicken sandwiches and nuggets. However, the chain's menu is a lot bigger than these two frequently ordered heavyweights, hiding numerous underrated Chick-fil-A items you need to try. To sample one of them, you'll have to make it there before lunch time to take advantage of a lesser-known breakfast option, the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito.

Each burrito contains a mixture of hash browns, scrambled eggs, two types of cheese, and sliced pieces of its iconic nuggets, all rolled together in a flour tortilla. The chain pairs it with jalapeño salsa for an extra kick. It replaced Chick-fil-A's previous burrito option in 2017, with the main difference being the inclusion of potatoes in the burrito itself rather than coming on the side.

Although the item is available nationwide, the price naturally varies by market. It ranges from just over $5 in markets like Des Moines, Iowa and central Florida to over $6.50 in high-cost areas like Los Angeles.