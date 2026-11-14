The Gourmet Burger Chain That's Owned By Cheesecake Factory
There are endless sweet things to know about The Cheesecake Factory, apart from the fact that the restaurant boasts more than 30 varieties of cheesecake. For instance, it's famously hailed by employees as a great place to work, and the massive portions are designed to be shared between guests. One thing you might not know though? The upscale casual dining chain owns other restaurants, like Zinburger.
Zinburger is a small chain known for its classic burgers, creamy milkshakes, and delectable wine pairings (the "zin" in its name comes from "zinfandel," a variety of wine grape). On the menu, you'll find vinos like chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, and cabernet sauvignon, the expert-approved wine pairing for burgers. The resto offers beer as well, and even a Happiest Meal bundle with a 12-ounce draft, double smashburger, and fries for $16 during happy hour. It unites no-frills fare, like handhelds and ice cream, with fancy-ish wine pairings, taking Zinburger a notch above the typical burger joint.
The Cheesecake Factory acquired Zinburger in 2019 when the dessert chain bought Fox Restaurant Concepts, an independent subsidiary based in Phoenix with more than 12 brands in its roster. Prior to that transaction, they had already worked together, as The Cheesecake Factory had invested in two of the subsidiary's dining concepts. Purchasing Fox Restaurant Concepts cost the cult-favorite chain more than $300 million. The goal was to inspire cash flow over several years as a powerhouse in what the business calls the "experiential dining category."
Zinburger has shrunk but still has fans
Zinburger and The Cheesecake Factory both pair comforting, casual food with fancy flourishes. But the latter has a massive menu with more than 250 items, while Zinburger's is more dialed-in. In terms of burgers, The Cheesecake Factory offers 11 total; the same goes for Zinburger, if you include chicken, turkey, and veggie varieties. Both chains have ample wine, beer, and cocktails. However, they operate on very different scales.
Despite expanding in the 2010s, Zinburger only has five locations (versus Cheesecake's 400+ locations worldwide) in its home state, Arizona. At one point, it also had a presence in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia. By 2020, the pandemic caused most of its restaurants to close. The brand never grew the way it could have, considering a previous owner bought licensing rights for all 23 U.S. states east of the Mississippi River.
Zinburger still has fans, and it may be worth visiting to pair fast food and wine like a sophisticated sommelier. "I ordered a Zinburger, sweet potato fries, and salted caramel milkshake. I'd rate [it] a 4.8/5 only because the lettuce ... made the bottom bun a tad soggy ... other than that, everything was GREAT!" one Facebook user exclaimed. "My favorite burger place ... very consistent ... double truffle fries are very good," said a different commenter a commenter. A third person praised the pricing: "We also love Zinburger. Check out their happy hour ... best deal in town ... good food, great service, and at a fair price."