3 Major Disadvantages Of Electric Stovetops

You might not put much thought into the pros and cons of an everyday appliance like the electric stove. You turn a knob, a burner heats up, and you place your pan of food or liquid on top to cook. It's a simple job that electric cooktops have been doing with varying degrees of success since George B. Simpson filed the patent for his Improved Electrical Heating Apparatus in 1859. The device promised to create enough heat to warm up a room, boil water, and cook food. It took decades to iron out various kinks.

Electric stoves have undergone many changes since the 1800s, but they still have shortcomings. The amount of time it takes traditional burners to heat up and cool down has long been a disadvantage. When the power goes out, so does your stove. And the appliance can pose a risk of fire.

To be clear, not all of today's electric stoves have the same pitfalls because not all of them work the same way. Three primary types of these appliances exist. One of the oldest and most familiar versions is the coil-based model, which transfers heat to uncovered metal elements. There's also a radiant variant that has a glass top over its heating elements for less direct energy transfer. Lastly, induction cooktops go in a different direction by using electromagnetic fields to generate heat in the cookware placed on top of them. While glass stovetops can come with dangerous downsides, and owners of induction stoves also face problems, here we're focused on the kinks in the coil-based version.