Having a well-stocked bar cart is a necessity for any cocktail lover or frequent host. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club make it easy to buy alcohol in bulk, selling liquor, beer, wine, and pre-made cocktails in larger bottles for lower prices under the in-house brand. While that sounds like a good deal, knowing the specific company behind the generic brand helps shoppers to distinguish taste. That begs the question — who made Sam's Club Member's Mark Irish Whiskey (it's currently is not available for purchase)? Just like Costco's Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey, Sam's Club's variety came from Ireland. In this case, it was bottled by Alexander Murray & Company, according to the bottle's back label.

This is the same company behind another Costco option — the Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky. In fact, Alexander Murray & Company is a bottler that partners with whiskey producers and distillers in Scotland, buying aged casks and then bottling them, and then teams up with retailers like Sam's Club, Total Wine, and others to create private label whiskey. In contrast to Costco's Blended Scotch Whisky, Sam's Club says its Member's Mark Irish Whiskey was triple distilled in Ireland in specific oak casks for three years and has an ABV of no less than 40%. Although the label mentions Alexander Murray & Company, there is no information about the specific Irish distillers used.