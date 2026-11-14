Who Made Sam's Club Member's Mark Irish Whiskey?
Having a well-stocked bar cart is a necessity for any cocktail lover or frequent host. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club make it easy to buy alcohol in bulk, selling liquor, beer, wine, and pre-made cocktails in larger bottles for lower prices under the in-house brand. While that sounds like a good deal, knowing the specific company behind the generic brand helps shoppers to distinguish taste. That begs the question — who made Sam's Club Member's Mark Irish Whiskey (it's currently is not available for purchase)? Just like Costco's Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey, Sam's Club's variety came from Ireland. In this case, it was bottled by Alexander Murray & Company, according to the bottle's back label.
This is the same company behind another Costco option — the Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky. In fact, Alexander Murray & Company is a bottler that partners with whiskey producers and distillers in Scotland, buying aged casks and then bottling them, and then teams up with retailers like Sam's Club, Total Wine, and others to create private label whiskey. In contrast to Costco's Blended Scotch Whisky, Sam's Club says its Member's Mark Irish Whiskey was triple distilled in Ireland in specific oak casks for three years and has an ABV of no less than 40%. Although the label mentions Alexander Murray & Company, there is no information about the specific Irish distillers used.
Sam's Club Member's Mark Irish whiskey's cost, taste, & pairings
The 750 ml Member's Mark Irish Whiskey bottle sold for around around $17. While it wasn't as cheap as Costco's Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky, which costs about $22 for 1.75 liters, it was a few dollars cheaper than a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey at Total Wine.
As for taste, it's been described by Sam's Club as best for sipping in a short glass at room temperature, with a floral, vanilla, and toffee aroma. The flavor holds spicy, citrus, and toasted oak notes, followed by a smooth finish.
Some Sam's Club members have wondered if the Member's Mark Irish Whiskey was the same as Maker's Mark Irish Whiskey since the warehouse brand's version also comes in a green bottle. One member asked about it on Reddit, and another member said they have compared the two side by side. They reveal the two didn't taste the same, but Sam's Club's version was still smooth and delicious. When it was for sale, members on the product's website also give this underrated Sam's Club item a thumbs up, with 67% of the 52 ratings giving it five out of five stars.