Customers Flag An Annoying Issue With Costco's Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup
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Maple syrup is the cozy, nostalgic ambrosia that completes any sweet breakfast. But while this indulgent topping makes all the difference on waffles and pancakes, there's nothing like a sticky syrup malfunction to ruin a peaceful morning. It's for this reason that many Costco shoppers have taken to Reddit in exasperation over the bottle design of the big box store's Kirkland Signature maple syrup. Shoppers' complaints about the plastic jug's cap are twofold: some users say syrup dribbles down the sides and crusts around the opening, making the flip-top difficult to close, while others testify that the pouring spout doesn't line up properly with the jug.
The Kirkland Signature syrup is sourced from the maple tree forests of Canada and comes packaged in a 33.8-fluid-ounce plastic jug with a green flip-top cap and a teardrop-shaped pouring opening. Syrup is sticky by nature (we explained the science of that stickiness here), and as those dripping maple globs dry and crust around the cap's opening, users report that it can become difficult to close the lid securely later. The neck of the bottle, which is round save one pitcher-like corner for pouring, is meant to help keep the syrup from running down the bottle while pouring. But, to make matters worse, some shoppers report that this spout and the teardrop pouring hole don't line up on the bottles, aggravating the mess.
Tips for dealing with the cap problem
While the Kirkland bottle is a headache, the product itself is inarguably a steal for authentic maple syrup. The jug is listed at $14.74 through Costco Same-Day, or about 44 cents per fluid ounce. By comparison, the 12-fluid-ounce bottles of Good & Gather's version at Target run about 69 cents per fluid ounce. Kirkland's price also beat Walmart's syrup in our 2024 price comparison. This affordability could help explain why, rather than switch to a pricier syrup, many Kirkland-buyers have developed strategies to alleviate the syrup cap issues.
For the spout to hole alignment issue, one commenter on Reddit suggested experimenting with how tightly the cap is screwed on to better align its pouring hole with the jug's spout. That may sound intimidating when you're already dealing with a sticky syrup bottle, but the commenter claimed that the cap's threads should allow for some adjustment. Another Redditor suggested that removing the tamper seal allows the cap to turn past its intended position. Their proposed workaround was to cut out the center of the seal with a knife, leaving its outer edge attached to the top of the bottle's rim.
As for messy pouring, most suggestions focus on managing the sticky aftermath. Commenters recommend wiping the bottle after use or rinsing the cap under warm water to remove buildup. Others suggest transferring the syrup into a different jug or a squeeze bottle. And one syrup lover on Reddit offered a less formal (and perhaps more delicious) approach: "Come on," they joked. "Just lick it off like the rest of us."