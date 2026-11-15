Customers Flag An Annoying Issue With Costco's Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

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Maple syrup is the cozy, nostalgic ambrosia that completes any sweet breakfast. But while this indulgent topping makes all the difference on waffles and pancakes, there's nothing like a sticky syrup malfunction to ruin a peaceful morning. It's for this reason that many Costco shoppers have taken to Reddit in exasperation over the bottle design of the big box store's Kirkland Signature maple syrup. Shoppers' complaints about the plastic jug's cap are twofold: some users say syrup dribbles down the sides and crusts around the opening, making the flip-top difficult to close, while others testify that the pouring spout doesn't line up properly with the jug.

The Kirkland Signature syrup is sourced from the maple tree forests of Canada and comes packaged in a 33.8-fluid-ounce plastic jug with a green flip-top cap and a teardrop-shaped pouring opening. Syrup is sticky by nature (we explained the science of that stickiness here), and as those dripping maple globs dry and crust around the cap's opening, users report that it can become difficult to close the lid securely later. The neck of the bottle, which is round save one pitcher-like corner for pouring, is meant to help keep the syrup from running down the bottle while pouring. But, to make matters worse, some shoppers report that this spout and the teardrop pouring hole don't line up on the bottles, aggravating the mess.