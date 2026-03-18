Where Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Syrup Come From?

We named Costco's organic maple syrup among the 5 best Costco products that flew under the radar. If our word isn't enticing enough, customers also recommend stocking up on this Kirkland Signature product. Amassing a hoard of the sweet, sticky liquid and saving it for a rainy day when the craving hits for extra flaky maple bacon biscuits might not be a tough task, considering the low price point ($14.99 per liter jug) for the syrup that's 100 percent pure and Amber Rich (color and flavor). When we see a Costco product that's amassed a cult following like this one, we're naturally curious to know where it comes from. It turns out Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup is sourced from Canada, via two major companies — Citadelle and The Maple Treat (now operating as Lantic Maple).

It makes sense that Costco gets its maple syrup from our northern neighbor. According to Climate Data Canada, the country produces approximately 70 percent of the world's maple syrup supply, with 90 percent of the product hailing from Quebec, where Citadelle and The Maple Treat are headquartered. Worldexports.com reported Canada earned $523.7 million (U.S. dollars) from maple syrup in 2024, compared with the second-largest exporter, the U.S., which earned $47 million. However, increasing adverse weather events and natural disasters could threaten Canada's maple tree forests and syrup supplies for the future, according to Natural Resources Canada (making an even greater case for our earlier stockpiling suggestion).