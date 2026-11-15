What's The Difference Between Single-Pot And Single-Malt Irish Whiskey?

Walk into a Dublin distillery that makes single malt and single pot still whiskey, and the mash tuns will tell two completely different stories. One tank processes only malted barley (soaked in water and allowed to sprout) into an elegant, fruity single-malt whiskey. Another tank is filled with a mash of both malted and raw, unmalted barley (not soaked or sprouted) to create a spicy, creamy single pot still whiskey. Each has a distinct flavor profile and a history worth discussing. But before unpacking the differences between these whiskeys, here's what they have in common: They're both made in Ireland from a fermented mash of cereals, matured at least three years in wood, and bottled at 40% ABV or higher. They're also both made in pot stills, and they get the term "single" because each is made in a single distillery.

To put the distinction simply, a single malt whiskey is made from 100% malted barley, while a single pot still whiskey is made from at least 30% malted and 30% unmalted barley. And while this is the key difference that sets them apart, each variety's texture and dramatic past make it a compelling story worth discovering. Maybe even one that makes you want to visit Dublin just to see it in action.