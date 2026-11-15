The Spicy, Savory, Korean-Inspired Butter Bobby Flay Recommends For Ribeye Steak

There are plenty of tips for making a perfect ribeye that anyone can follow. For instance, patting it dry with a paper towel will deliver a gorgeous sear, and choosing a steak with more fat marbling will result in more flavor. Another thing that can make steak more delicious is compound butter. Take it from Bobby Flay, who tops his ribeye with Korean-inspired gochujang butter.

Flay makes a dry rub of paprika, mustard, coriander, cumin, salt, pepper, and sugar for better caramelization. He rubs it on the ribeye, then cooks it on a scorching hot wood-fired grill. Next, he makes the compound butter by blitzing sautéed shallots, garlic, oil, ginger, orange juice, gochujang, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, and soft butter in a food processor. "As the ribeye gets nice and crusty on the outside, take a little bit of that butter and just kind of baste it ... You don't need a lot; it's a very, very powerful butter. Big-time flavor," Flay advises. He slices the steak into thick strips, then plates it with scallions, cilantro, and more gochujang goodness.

While some commenters said they prefer a plainer preparation, several showed interest. "That does sound like a great butter for grilling and broiling," one Facebook user wrote. "Bobby, [you] need to give a recipe for that butter," urged another. "Imagining all the things that butter would be great brushed on ... shrimp, fish, chicken, veggies ... Love the spice of gochujang," raves another.