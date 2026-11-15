The Spicy, Savory, Korean-Inspired Butter Bobby Flay Recommends For Ribeye Steak
There are plenty of tips for making a perfect ribeye that anyone can follow. For instance, patting it dry with a paper towel will deliver a gorgeous sear, and choosing a steak with more fat marbling will result in more flavor. Another thing that can make steak more delicious is compound butter. Take it from Bobby Flay, who tops his ribeye with Korean-inspired gochujang butter.
Flay makes a dry rub of paprika, mustard, coriander, cumin, salt, pepper, and sugar for better caramelization. He rubs it on the ribeye, then cooks it on a scorching hot wood-fired grill. Next, he makes the compound butter by blitzing sautéed shallots, garlic, oil, ginger, orange juice, gochujang, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, and soft butter in a food processor. "As the ribeye gets nice and crusty on the outside, take a little bit of that butter and just kind of baste it ... You don't need a lot; it's a very, very powerful butter. Big-time flavor," Flay advises. He slices the steak into thick strips, then plates it with scallions, cilantro, and more gochujang goodness.
While some commenters said they prefer a plainer preparation, several showed interest. "That does sound like a great butter for grilling and broiling," one Facebook user wrote. "Bobby, [you] need to give a recipe for that butter," urged another. "Imagining all the things that butter would be great brushed on ... shrimp, fish, chicken, veggies ... Love the spice of gochujang," raves another.
Gochujang butter's endless uses
Gochujang is a red chili paste that's essential to Korean cuisine. Its main ingredients are red peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt. If you're wondering what Gochujang tastes like, it's complex with a funky, fermented, earthy edge that complements both its heat and slight sweetness. The spice level varies, but regardless of its heat, it's used in meat marinades, soups, stews, sauces, and recipes like tteokbokki. It's been a cornerstone of Korean cooking since at least the 18th century, when it naturally fermented for years to be prepared.
Combining the punchy, bold chili condiment with rich, smooth butter is a no-brainer. Not only do the two emulsify like a charm, making it a breeze to evenly coat everything from ribeye to pasta, but the butter also balances gochujang's kick, softening its funk and heat into something more approachable. Gochujang butter can be used on steak, roasted vegetables, noodles, burgers, potatoes, bread, and so much more.
To be like Bobby Flay, try it on a ribeye first, perhaps in this juicy miso-brined reverse sear steak recipe. The recipe calls for a miso compound butter, but you can substitute gochujang for the miso (feel free to still brine the steak in miso as directed). To make it more complex, follow Flay's lead by adding fresh alliums and more pantry staples to the butter. We recommend soy sauce and toasted sesame oil for nuttiness and umami. To tame the spice, add honey.