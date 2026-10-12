11 Tips For Making A Perfectly Cooked Ribeye
There is nothing quite like a delicious steak dinner. Though there are many cuts of meat to choose from, a ribeye is typically a reliable crowd-pleaser. Michelin chefs even call the ribeye their favorite steak. What exactly makes a ribeye, a ribeye? Cut from the rib part of a cow, the rib primal is beloved for its intramuscular fat (marbling), yielding a tender texture and a beefy taste. If you don't like fat, ribeye may not be the cut for you, according to Adam Jakins, executive chef at Halls Chophouse. "You can, however, get a lean ribeye that's on the strip side of the loin," he adds.
If you have decided on the ribeye, the one thing you don't want to do is flub the preparation. There are plenty of cooking mistakes to be made when it comes to ribeye, from selecting your cut to cooking to seasoning it. We spoke to Jakins and several other expert chefs — including Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers; Jason Shelley, corporate chef of Ocean Prime; Lambert Givens, executive chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar; Dagan Lynn, executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner; Alicia Charolle, founder of Copper & Thyme; and Ashley Lonsdale, chef in residence at ButcherBox – to get their tips on how to get a perfectly cooked ribeye fit for a steakhouse.
1. Select a high-quality, thicker-cut ribeye with marbling
How you select your meat makes all the difference. A ribeye that's well-marbled doesn't require much effort to stand out as the centerpiece of a meal. That's why Ashley Lonsdale notes that "selection makes all the difference" for a ribeye. "I always recommend grass-finished beef for its deep, earthy flavor," she says.
Talk to your butcher directly to determine where the meat is sourced from. "It starts with the animal. The breed, how it's been reared, and how the beef's been aged all make a difference," says Jorge Thomas. The USDA's beef grading guidelines can be helpful indicators of quality, with Prime and Choice being the two highest tiers. Jason Shelley recommends Prime in particular if you're looking to achieve "a nice ratio of muscle to fat, laying the groundwork for a tender steak with great flavor." Who isn't?
When choosing your steak, look at the thickness (Lambert Givens recommends steak that's 1 to 1½ inches thick) and ensure that it is evenly cut. Your steak should be a red color with marbling throughout for flavor and tenderness. "The spinalis or ribeye cap is one of my favorite cuts," says Dagan Lynn. "I try to look for ribeye steaks that have a large spinalis." He's not the only one who likes the spinalis — Adam Jakins echoes the sentiment, describing it as the most flavorful part of the ribeye, but warning that lean ribeyes won't have any spinalis at all.
2. Remove your ribeye from the fridge ahead of cooking
Now that you have selected your ribeye, it is time to prepare it for cooking. Though steak should be stored in the fridge, you don't want to put cold steak directly onto a hot pan as it may not cook evenly. Instead, you can do what is known as tempering or controlling the temperature of the meat. "You should remove the steak from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before you're ready to cook it to allow it to warm up," says Jason Shelley. "This will ensure that you get a nice, even cook on the steak."
Though there isn't necessarily an exact temperature to shoot for, Adam Jakins recommends letting steaks reach room temperature. He adds that this can be a challenge for restaurant chefs with limited space, so you may find that professional chefs don't lead by example. With that, be mindful of the temperature of the room — a shorter time on a hot summer day may do the trick, compared to a room at a cooler temperature. The USDA notes the danger zone for bacterial growth is between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and that food shouldn't be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. If the temperature is over 90 degrees, this time limit drops to one hour.
3. Remove excess moisture
You may be wondering why a ribeye would have excess moisture. Packaged meats can go through a natural purge while sitting in the fridge due to temperature changes. Whatever caused the excess moisture on the exterior of your steak, it needs to go before seasoning and cooking, according to experts. "Remove excess moisture on the exterior of the steak," said Dagan Lynn. "Pat dry with a paper towel or napkin."
So, why do we dislike moisture on steak so much? That extra moisture can prevent a good sear via the Maillard reaction. This is the process where the heat breaks down the amino acids and sugars, which then combine to create the delicious umami flavor that makes steak so popular. For that reason, you will want to pat your ribeye dry ahead of cooking. "A dry surface is how you get that beautiful crust," said Lambert Givens.
4. Prep with a dry rub or dry brine
After you remove the excess moisture, you can proceed to the seasoning step in your ribeye preparation. This can be a bit more of a debate, as it largely depends on your personal taste. The cooking techniques range from just a bit of salt before it hits the pan to an overnight seasoning of salt and leaving the steak uncovered in the fridge.
Your prep doesn't need to be complicated. "Because ribeye is a more tender cut of steak, you don't need to do too much," says Dagan Lynn. Instead, Lynn suggests opting for a dry rub or a short marinade between 15 minutes and 2 hours to boost the flavor. Other experts agree that the ribeye doesn't need much meddling, though Adam Jakins admits that cheaper cuts of meat can benefit from a marinade. "Good ribeye's already got plenty of flavor, so there's no need to get carried away with a marinade," says Jorge Thomas.
You may want to consider a dry brine to incite a golden crust. "Pat the steak completely dry with a paper towel and season generously with salt, ideally the day before, keeping the steak uncovered or lightly covered in the fridge," Ashley Lonsdale says, adding that "it takes just minutes and will be your secret weapon as it pulls excess moisture out of the steak! A dry surface is what gives you that deep, golden crust." Whatever you do, don't put too much oil on the steak before cooking. "Ribeye is such a fatty steak. It will have enough [oil] of its own," says Jason Shelley.
5. Cook on high heat to sear your ribeye
The one thing experts seem to agree on is that a good sear with a cast-iron skillet and high heat is the key to a good ribeye. "It holds and distributes heat beautifully, which is exactly what you want for a hard sear," says Ashley Lonsdale. "Get the pan screaming hot with a little of your favorite high-smoking point oil, then carefully place the steak and let it sear undisturbed for a few minutes on each side to build a crust that will deliver flavor in spades." Lambert Givens recommends beef tallow or avocado oil for smoke-point oil options. "Save the butter for basting at the end," he says.
If grilling is your preferred method, Jason Shelley recommends still using a cast-iron pan. "When using a propane grill, with the amount of fat on this type of steak, you tend to get flashes of flames, which can impart a bit of a gas flavor on the steak," he says, adding that the bonus of outdoor cooking is that you get to that high temperature without ending up with a smoky kitchen. However, if you opt for the grill to get a char, be mindful of your steak's thickness. "If you grill or broil a thin steak, you might end up with a medium-well steak by the time it develops any color," warns Adam Jakins. "If it's a nice thick, 2-inch ribeye, then it's not a problem."
6. Try a reverse sear
Another cooking technique recommended by Alicia Charolle is a reverse sear. What you will need to execute the reverse sear is a reliable probe thermometer to monitor the temperature as the steak cooks, and a cast-iron or carbon-steel pan. Charolle says a stainless steel pan will work, but recommends avoiding non-stick pans because they don't get hot enough to get a good enough sear.
"Reverse searing involves cooking the steak in the oven first at a low temperature (like 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 250 degrees Fahrenheit at most). Then, when it gets close to the desired temperature, you pan-sear it to achieve a nice crust," she says. "If you're cooking to medium rare (125 degrees Fahrenheit), take the steak out of the oven when it hits 115 degrees. Pan-sear it on a cast iron or carbon steel pan for about two minutes on each side; you can keep the probe in the steak to continue monitoring the temperature." Then let the steak rest until it hits your desired temperature. Easy (and delicious).
7. Baste your ribeye with butter during cooking
Once the steak is cooking in the pan, experts say you can break out the butter and some aromatics such as garlic, thyme, and rosemary. "Towards the end, add a knob of butter, a smashed garlic clove and a couple of sprigs of thyme. Tilt the pan and spoon the foaming butter over the steak. The garlic and thyme are lovely with the beef juices," says Jorge Thomas. "Just watch the butter doesn't burn. You want it nutty and fragrant."
Lambert Givens recommends using clarified butter for basting. Clarified butter removes the milk solids and water, leaving only the butterfat. This has a high smoke point, which prevents burning. Its flavor is also more concentrated.
The timing of the seasonings is also key during this step. Ashley Lonsdale recommends adding seasonings in the last couple of minutes of cooking so you can "baste the steak with butter while it absorbs the earthy herb flavors."
8. Keep pan clear and resist urge to flip
Another cooking tip our experts all agree upon is not overcrowding your pan when cooking your ribeye. "If you're squeezing two steaks in, you're better off cooking them separately," explains Jorge Thomas. While cooking your steaks one at a time may lengthen the cooking process, it will be worth the wait to have two perfectly cooked ribeyes.
Once you get your ribeye in the pan, experts say you should resist the urge to move it around while cooking. "Avoid pressing the steak down or constantly moving it around," said Lambert Givens. "You want it to sear, not steam." It can be daunting to know when to flip your steak over to get that coveted crust. Ashley Lonsdale says to avoid constantly flipping, as it makes it harder for the steak to develop a crust. In fact, to be even more specific, Jason Shelley recommends not flipping your ribeye over more than twice per side if you want it cooked medium rare or medium.
9. Don't overcook and allow meat to rest
The last thing you want in a good ribeye is for it to be overcooked. To avoid this, an instant-read thermometer can be your best friend. Though desired temperatures will vary based on how you want your steak cooked, Alicia Charolle says a medium-rare steak's internal temperature should be 125 degrees Fahrenheit, medium should be 135, and medium-well should be 145.
Lambert Givens recommends checking the temperature of your steak at the thickest part, away from the bone, for an accurate reading. However, specific cook times can vary based on factors like the cut's thickness, the marbling, and whether it is a grass-finished steak, which Ashley Lonsdale claims "cooks slightly faster than conventional." If your steak has more marbling, it will take more time for the fat to render, per Adam Jakins.
There is a trick to getting your ribeye to your desired temperature, as the steak will continue to cook after you remove it from the heat. Lonsdale recommends pulling the steak off early to avoid overcooking. "Pull the steak off the heat around 125 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare, which is my preference but chef's choice, and be sure to let it rest for a few minutes so the juices redistribute and the steak finishes cooking," she says. That resting time also translates to cooking time.
10. Slice at the right time and the right way
You may be ready to dig right into your delicious steak, but your ribeye needs rest time, which is so important that Ashley Lonsdale refers to it as "the cardinal rule." She adds, "You'll miss out on the delicious juices you worked so hard to maintain, and those few minutes of rest are the perfect chance to finish up your sides."
Dagan Lynn suggests letting your steak rest for five minutes or so to keep those juices from leaving the meat. "The juice will help keep the meat tender and it needs a few minutes to absorb," he says. There is a bit of wiggle room with the time recommendation from expert to expert, as Jorge Thomas says you should rest the steak for roughly as long as you have cooked it. "Then get it onto warm plates and spoon over the resting juices," he adds.
The other related tip concerns exactly how you slice your ribeye. There's some variation to the recommendations here; Lynn notes that you should "cut across the grain, or perpendicular to the direction of the fibers, to maximize tenderness." But if you want to avoid the slicing debacle, Alicia Charolle suggests just serving it whole.
11. Let the steak shine
Keep it simple when it comes to the finishing touches on your ribeye so the meat can shine. "I like to keep it simple and season with salt and pepper," says Dagan Lynn. "It's a beautiful product that doesn't need much." Butter is another popular addition, especially if you didn't baste your ribeye with butter during cooking. Ashley Lonsdale recommends a compound butter, which you can even make in bulk and freeze for future use.
However, if you want a little extra flavor, Jason Shelley recommends switching things up with a black garlic butter. "The umami of the black garlic pairs beautifully with the ribeye's flavor," he says. "Also, a chimichurri or something acidic goes well with a richer cut of meat like ribeye." If you are a sauce fan, you can create one right in your pan. Alicia Charolle explains just how easy (and flavorful) this can be when you start by deglazing the pan with the likes of wine, cognac, or stock. "Then add any aromatics (onions, shallots, garlic, for example), fresh herbs like thyme or whole peppercorns," Charolle adds.
Experts say that what you ultimately pair with your steak is up to you. Lambert Givens says he prefers simple sides like loaded mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. "French fries and a green salad with a sharp dressing are hard to beat," says Jorge Thomas. "That bit of freshness and acidity works beautifully with a rich cut like ribeye."