11 Tips For Making A Perfectly Cooked Ribeye

How you select your meat makes all the difference. A ribeye that's well-marbled doesn't require much effort to stand out as the centerpiece of a meal. That's why Ashley Lonsdale notes that "selection makes all the difference" for a ribeye. "I always recommend grass-finished beef for its deep, earthy flavor," she says.

Talk to your butcher directly to determine where the meat is sourced from. "It starts with the animal. The breed, how it's been reared, and how the beef's been aged all make a difference," says Jorge Thomas. The USDA's beef grading guidelines can be helpful indicators of quality, with Prime and Choice being the two highest tiers. Jason Shelley recommends Prime in particular if you're looking to achieve "a nice ratio of muscle to fat, laying the groundwork for a tender steak with great flavor." Who isn't?

When choosing your steak, look at the thickness (Lambert Givens recommends steak that's 1 to 1½ inches thick) and ensure that it is evenly cut. Your steak should be a red color with marbling throughout for flavor and tenderness. "The spinalis or ribeye cap is one of my favorite cuts," says Dagan Lynn. "I try to look for ribeye steaks that have a large spinalis." He's not the only one who likes the spinalis — Adam Jakins echoes the sentiment, describing it as the most flavorful part of the ribeye, but warning that lean ribeyes won't have any spinalis at all.