A Miso Brine And Reverse Sear Take This Steak To The Next Level
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think of searing a steak, there's a good chance that the searing part comes first in the order of events, followed by perhaps finishing off the steak in the oven. While searing a steak from the get-go helps establish an irresistible crust and lock in flavor, the sear doesn't have to be the first thing you do. Recipe developer Kara Barrett's miso-brined reverse sear steak recipe helps ensure optimal juiciness by making the sear the last thing you do before serving the steak. "A reverse sear is a great technique to have in your repertoire and helps you gently and perfectly cook your steak to your desired doneness, while keeping it juicy," Barrett explains. "Then, you can finish with a super quick hot sear and it's ready to go."
Of course, the reverse sear isn't the only interesting part of this recipe. There's also the red miso brine, which adds its distinct, complex umami-rich flavor. As if that weren't enough, you'll slather the steak with red miso butter right before serving for that extra flavor kick that takes this recipe over the edge. "What surprised me most about this recipe was the red miso butter," Barrett says. "I think it's really delicious, subtle with some great umami depth." Pair your steak with a simple leafy green salad with a bright tangy dressing and perhaps a sprinkle of black sesame seeds, and you've got a winning meal with very little effort.
Gather the ingredients for this juicy miso-brined reverse sear steak recipe
Despite yielding such an impressive, restaurant-quality steak, this recipe doesn't require many ingredients. You'll need a ribeye steak as the star of the show, along with some red miso paste, unsalted butter, vegetable oil, and flaky sea salt to garnish.
Step 1: Brush the steak with red miso
Brush the steak on both sides with 1 tablespoon of red miso. Set it aside uncovered in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
Step 2: Mix the red miso butter
Prepare the miso butter by mixing ½ teaspoon of dark red miso with the butter. Heat for 2-4 minutes in the microwave to soften the butter if needed.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 225 F.
Step 4: Bake the steak
Wipe off any excess miso and bake the steak on a parchment-lined sheet pan for 20 minutes.
Step 5: Add vegetable oil to a hot skillet
Add the oil to a ripping hot skillet.
Step 6: Sear the steak on one side
Add the steak and sear it for approximately one minute.
Step 7: Flip and sear the steak on the other side
Flip the steak and sear for a minute on the other side.
Step 8: Coat the steak in miso butter
Add half of the prepared miso butter to the hot steak and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Slice the steak
Slice the steak.
Step 10: Melt the remaining miso butter and serve the steak
Melt the remaining miso butter in the microwave and serve it alongside the sliced steak.
Step 11: Garnish steak with flaky salt and serve
Serve the steak with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for garnish.
What can I serve with reverse-seared steak?
Juicy Miso-Brined Reverse Sear Steak Recipe
This simple, sophisticated recipe, featuring miso-brined steak reverse-seared to tender perfection, is perfect for a dinner party and only needs 5 ingredients.
Ingredients
- 1 ribeye steak
- 1 tablespoon dark red aged miso, plus ½ teaspoon, divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Directions
- Brush the steak on both sides with 1 tablespoon of red miso. Set it aside uncovered in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
- Prepare the miso butter by mixing ½ teaspoon of dark red miso with the butter. Heat for 2-4 minutes in the microwave to soften the butter if needed.
- Preheat the oven to 225 F.
- Wipe off any excess miso and bake the steak on a parchment-lined sheet pan for 20 minutes.
- Add the oil to a ripping hot skillet.
- Add the steak and sear it for approximately one minute.
- Flip the steak and sear for a minute on the other side.
- Add half of the prepared miso butter to the hot steak and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.
- Slice the steak.
- Melt the remaining miso butter in the microwave and serve it alongside the sliced steak.
- Serve the steak with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for garnish.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,252
|Total Fat
|108.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|46.0 g
|Trans Fat
|4.4 g
|Cholesterol
|299.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|1.2 g
|Sodium
|958.7 mg
|Protein
|67.2 g
What is the benefit of the red miso brine?
There are nearly countless ways to brine or marinate a steak. Red miso paste makes for a unique steak brine, not just because of the flavor it imparts on the meat, but because it operates as a standalone ingredient. Miso has an unusually layered depth of flavor, combining the signature umami element with notes of sweetness, roastiness, and fermentation. These qualities are deeper and more pronounced in the red variety, and this means that, unlike many other steak marinades or brines that require several ingredients, red miso alone makes for a truly exceptional, impactful brine.
So, what are the specific benefits of the red miso brine? For starters, though decidedly salty, the flavor that it adds to the steak is one that salt alone can't achieve on the same level. Plus, miso helps tenderize the steak. "This brine helps add depth of flavor and saltiness, and the natural bacteria and enzymes help tenderize the steak," Barrett explains. And, in case you're worried that the miso brine along with the miso butter and garnish of flaky salt might make for a steak that's a touch too salty, Barrett assures us that this isn't the case, largely because you'll wipe off much of the excess miso paste before baking the steak. "By finishing with some flaky salt (I'm using a Maldon smoked salt) and miso butter, you can really add the perfect savory and salty finishing touches to your steak," Barrett adds.
Can I prepare the steaks ahead of time?
This is a step above your average steak recipe, meaning that you may be reserving it for a special occasion like an at-home date night or intimate dinner party with friends. As such, when it comes time to make the main event for your main event, you may find yourself overloaded with about 10 other tasks, like checking on the dinner rolls, working on the sides, or finishing up dessert. Luckily, this miso-brined reverse sear steak recipe comes with some flexibility, meaning that you can prepare the steaks ahead of time (to a reasonable extent) so as to make your life a little easier once you're closer to serving.
For starters, the recipe calls for brining the steak in red miso for at least two hours, but you can get away with keeping the miso-coated steak in the fridge for upwards of two days, if that works better for your schedule. (Plus, you'll have the added bonus of an extra-tender and optimally flavorful steak the longer you let it brine.) Otherwise, you can get some of the cooking out of the way ahead of time. More specifically, you can do the reverse sear part (baking the steaks in the oven) the night before you actually want to serve them, then bring them to room temperature the following night. Follow the recipe as written as far as the sear goes, and voila — date night just got a little easier.