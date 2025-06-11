A Miso Brine And Reverse Sear Take This Steak To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of searing a steak, there's a good chance that the searing part comes first in the order of events, followed by perhaps finishing off the steak in the oven. While searing a steak from the get-go helps establish an irresistible crust and lock in flavor, the sear doesn't have to be the first thing you do. Recipe developer Kara Barrett's miso-brined reverse sear steak recipe helps ensure optimal juiciness by making the sear the last thing you do before serving the steak. "A reverse sear is a great technique to have in your repertoire and helps you gently and perfectly cook your steak to your desired doneness, while keeping it juicy," Barrett explains. "Then, you can finish with a super quick hot sear and it's ready to go."

Of course, the reverse sear isn't the only interesting part of this recipe. There's also the red miso brine, which adds its distinct, complex umami-rich flavor. As if that weren't enough, you'll slather the steak with red miso butter right before serving for that extra flavor kick that takes this recipe over the edge. "What surprised me most about this recipe was the red miso butter," Barrett says. "I think it's really delicious, subtle with some great umami depth." Pair your steak with a simple leafy green salad with a bright tangy dressing and perhaps a sprinkle of black sesame seeds, and you've got a winning meal with very little effort.