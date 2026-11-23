German lagers are widely available in the U.S., but knowing which one to pick is sometimes tricky. Being faced with a variety of colorful labels and curious names can be overwhelming, so focusing on highly ranked options could help you decide. When Mashed ranked popular German beers available in the U.S., Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock just missed the top spot. It's deep in color, with a subtle red hue, and full-bodied in flavor. Classed as a dessert beer by its maker, it boasts spicy notes, a velvet finish, and sweet nutty aroma.

This Ayinger offering is a double bock beer — "doppel" being the German word for "double." If you're not clued up on beer jargon, it's worth noting that products of this sort are typically stronger than the already quite strong bock beers. Bock beers originated in Einbeck, Germany, and tend to have an alcohol content of above 6.5%. They are typically golden or amber in color but can have a darker or more reddish hue. Moreover, they are robust and malty in flavor, with slightly sweet and nutty notes, as opposed to the bitter fruitiness of a pale ale.

Ayinger Celebrator's alcohol content is actually 6.7%, which can be similar to the strength of some bock beers. That makes it a good choice if you don't want to go too strong, as some dopplebocks average around 7-10% ABV. And let's face it: Not taking note of the alcohol content is a mistake you don't want to make when buying beer.