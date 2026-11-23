The World-Class German Beer That Dark Beer Fans Should Know
German lagers are widely available in the U.S., but knowing which one to pick is sometimes tricky. Being faced with a variety of colorful labels and curious names can be overwhelming, so focusing on highly ranked options could help you decide. When Mashed ranked popular German beers available in the U.S., Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock just missed the top spot. It's deep in color, with a subtle red hue, and full-bodied in flavor. Classed as a dessert beer by its maker, it boasts spicy notes, a velvet finish, and sweet nutty aroma.
This Ayinger offering is a double bock beer — "doppel" being the German word for "double." If you're not clued up on beer jargon, it's worth noting that products of this sort are typically stronger than the already quite strong bock beers. Bock beers originated in Einbeck, Germany, and tend to have an alcohol content of above 6.5%. They are typically golden or amber in color but can have a darker or more reddish hue. Moreover, they are robust and malty in flavor, with slightly sweet and nutty notes, as opposed to the bitter fruitiness of a pale ale.
Ayinger Celebrator's alcohol content is actually 6.7%, which can be similar to the strength of some bock beers. That makes it a good choice if you don't want to go too strong, as some dopplebocks average around 7-10% ABV. And let's face it: Not taking note of the alcohol content is a mistake you don't want to make when buying beer.
Why Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock is impressing beer fans
If you have yet to try this Ayinger Celebrator, there's certainly plenty of reasons to look out for it when you're next stocking up at the liquor store. The lager has won a string of industry accolades, including being named world's best strong lager at the World Beer Awards 2025 and winning a gold medal at the European Beer Challenge in the same year.
The beverage is made by Ayinger Brewery, in the state of Bavaria, Germany, where beer has been revered since ancient times. The sixth-generation family business was founded in 1878. While the company has modernized its production methods, it remains true to its traditional values, such as placing importance on locally sourced ingredients. That includes using water that is rich in carbonates (perfect for brewing those dark, malty beers like Ayinger Celebrator) that is pumped from a nearby 560-foot-deep aquifer.
In addition to impressing industry experts, Ayinger Celebrator has earned praise from those who have tried it, not only for its complexity but also for being a beer that stands out from its competitors. It gained a "world class" category score of 96 on BeerAdvocate. One reviewer said, "It is a delicious, unique and luxurious beer", while another called it "flavorful and enjoyable." Of course, there are plenty of other options on the market. If this beverage has whetted your appetite to try something new, you can check out our ranking of popular dark beers.